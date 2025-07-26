Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing reveals Orphie & Magus

HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign, revealing Orphie &amp; Magus. This duo from the Obol Squad faction will come to the game as a single entity. Orphie is a red-haired female character, while Magus is the weapon protruding out of her body as a tail. While she was initially showcased in the Season 2 preview, this official reveal confirms her element and fighting style.This article explores everything revealed about Orphie &amp; Magus in ZZZ 2.2 drip marketing.Zenless Zone Zero drip markets version 2.2 character Orphie &amp; MagusThe Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign unveils another character from the Obol Squad. Orphie &amp; Magus will officially debut in the upcoming patch alongside Seed, potentially as S-Rank agents.Orphie &amp; Magus appear to be the captain of the Obol Squad, based on Soldier 11’s dialogue:&quot;The Captain knows exactly what she's doing emotional unrest won't cloud her scope. And even in moments like these... Orphie's always there to back her up.&quot;Colonel Isolde, an NPC from the New Eridu Defense Force, wants Orphie &amp; Magus’s companionship in her adventure, as she said:&quot;This time, let's take up the oars and row across the River Styx with our own hands.&quot;A Beaverson Beauty Salon Staff said the following when Orphie tried to groom Magus:&quot;I apologize, dear customer, but we are unable to provide grooming services for your tail. And please, she's not allowed to use foul language in here.&quot;Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimationOrphie &amp; Magus' character type in ZZZHoYoverse has yet to unveil Orphie &amp; Magus' rarity as a playable character. However, we do know their element and fighting style from the official announcement:Element: FireFighting style: AttackWhen could Orphie &amp; Magus release in ZZZ?The latest drip marketing campaign confirms that Orphie &amp; Magus will be released in version 2.2. The patch is expected to launch around September 3, 2025, with the conclusion of the Alice banner from the 2.1 update.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.