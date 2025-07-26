Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing reveals Orphie & Magus

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:59 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus drip marketing
Orphie & Magus via Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has conducted the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign, revealing Orphie & Magus. This duo from the Obol Squad faction will come to the game as a single entity. Orphie is a red-haired female character, while Magus is the weapon protruding out of her body as a tail. While she was initially showcased in the Season 2 preview, this official reveal confirms her element and fighting style.

This article explores everything revealed about Orphie & Magus in ZZZ 2.2 drip marketing.

Zenless Zone Zero drip markets version 2.2 character Orphie & Magus

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign unveils another character from the Obol Squad. Orphie & Magus will officially debut in the upcoming patch alongside Seed, potentially as S-Rank agents.

Orphie & Magus appear to be the captain of the Obol Squad, based on Soldier 11’s dialogue:

"The Captain knows exactly what she's doing emotional unrest won't cloud her scope. And even in moments like these... Orphie's always there to back her up."
Colonel Isolde, an NPC from the New Eridu Defense Force, wants Orphie & Magus’s companionship in her adventure, as she said:

"This time, let's take up the oars and row across the River Styx with our own hands."

A Beaverson Beauty Salon Staff said the following when Orphie tried to groom Magus:

"I apologize, dear customer, but we are unable to provide grooming services for your tail. And please, she's not allowed to use foul language in here."
Orphie & Magus' character type in ZZZ

HoYoverse has yet to unveil Orphie & Magus' rarity as a playable character. However, we do know their element and fighting style from the official announcement:

  • Element: Fire
  • Fighting style: Attack

When could Orphie & Magus release in ZZZ?

The latest drip marketing campaign confirms that Orphie & Magus will be released in version 2.2. The patch is expected to launch around September 3, 2025, with the conclusion of the Alice banner from the 2.1 update.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
