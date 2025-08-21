  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • FragPunk Twitch Drops (August 2025): All rewards and how to unlock

FragPunk Twitch Drops (August 2025): All rewards and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 21, 2025 02:45 GMT
FragPunk Twitch Drops
FragPunk gameplay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

A new wave of FragPunk Twitch Drops will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The new Twitch Drops will go live soon after the Season 2 Chapter 2 update for the title, which has brought forth a plethora of changes to the game. Starting from the addition of a new Lancer, new maps, game modes, and much more, the latest chapter of FragPunk is definitely packed with content.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the FragPunk Twitch Drops rewards for August 2025 and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more.

All FragPunk Twitch Drops rewards

As per the official X handle for FragPunk, the latest wave of Twitch Drops features a total of two unique collectibles. These include:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Bunny Eyes Sticker
  • Gotcha Charm

The Twitch Drop campaign will go live for all regions on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 2 am ET/ 6 am UTC/ 11:30 am IST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Read more: FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes: All Lancer changes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more

How to unlock

To unlock the FragPunk Twitch Drops for August 2025, you must watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk content live on Twitch.tv. Each of the drop items has a predetermined watch time requirement. Once you fulfill that quota, you will be able to claim it from Twitch and then access it in-game.

Here's a detailed look at the watchtime requirement for both rewards:

Ad
  • Bunny Eyes Sticker: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk streams for 30 minutes.
  • Gotcha Charm: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk streams for 2 hours.

Once you've completed this, follow these steps to redeem the items into your in-game account:

  • Open Twitch.tv on your browser
  • Go to your profile icon on the top-right corner of your screen.
  • Click on the 'Drops&Rewards' section.
  • This will open a new pop-up window. Here, if you've completed the above-mentioned task, you will find both items with a 'Claim' button under them.
  • Click on 'Claim' to successfully redeem both Twitch Drops.
Ad

It must be noted that you need to have your FragPunk and Twitch.tv accounts connected in order to redeem any drops.

That's everything that you need to know about the FragPunk Twitch Drops for August 2025.

For more related guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications