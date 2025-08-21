FragPunk Twitch Drops (August 2025): All rewards and how to unlock

A new wave of FragPunk Twitch Drops will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The new Twitch Drops will go live soon after the Season 2 Chapter 2 update for the title, which has brought forth a plethora of changes to the game. Starting from the addition of a new Lancer, new maps, game modes, and much more, the latest chapter of FragPunk is definitely packed with content.In this article, we will explore all the FragPunk Twitch Drops rewards for August 2025 and how you can unlock them. Read below to know more. All FragPunk Twitch Drops rewardsAs per the official X handle for FragPunk, the latest wave of Twitch Drops features a total of two unique collectibles. These include:Bunny Eyes StickerGotcha CharmThe Twitch Drop campaign will go live for all regions on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 2 am ET/ 6 am UTC/ 11:30 am IST. Read more: FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes: All Lancer changes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and moreHow to unlockTo unlock the FragPunk Twitch Drops for August 2025, you must watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk content live on Twitch.tv. Each of the drop items has a predetermined watch time requirement. Once you fulfill that quota, you will be able to claim it from Twitch and then access it in-game.Here's a detailed look at the watchtime requirement for both rewards:Bunny Eyes Sticker: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk streams for 30 minutes.Gotcha Charm: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' FragPunk streams for 2 hours.Once you've completed this, follow these steps to redeem the items into your in-game account:Open Twitch.tv on your browserGo to your profile icon on the top-right corner of your screen.Click on the 'Drops&amp;Rewards' section.This will open a new pop-up window. Here, if you've completed the above-mentioned task, you will find both items with a 'Claim' button under them.Click on 'Claim' to successfully redeem both Twitch Drops. It must be noted that you need to have your FragPunk and Twitch.tv accounts connected in order to redeem any drops. That's everything that you need to know about the FragPunk Twitch Drops for August 2025.For more related guides, check out:FragPunk Serket guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Spider guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Kismet guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Nitro guide: All abilities and how to play