FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes: All Lancer changes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 21, 2025 01:39 GMT
FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes
FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes (Image via BadGuitarStudio)

FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes have been officially released, and the latest update brings players a plethora of character and weapon updates. Alongside that, we do have a surge of new content, starting from new game modes, new Shard Cards, maps, and much more.

In this article, we will explore all the changes that have been incorporated with the latest balance update for FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2. Read below to know more.

All changes made with the FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes

Here's a detailed look at the balance updates introduced with FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes:

Lancer changes

1. Hollowpoint

  • Paparazzi
  • Enemies can now also be attached to while in smoke.
2. Jaguar

  • Live Wire
  • Range has been increased to a radius of 3.75 meters

3. Sonar

  • Sonic Surge
  • The initial flight distance has increased to 20 meters, with a maximum flight distance of 30 meters after charging.
  • Sound of Silence
  • Duration has increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

4. Chum

  • Chomper
  • Cooldown has been increased to 60 seconds.

5. Axon

  • Electric Guitar
  • The recoil of the first shot in a double shot has decreased by 25%, while the recoil of the second shot has increased by 18%. The probability of pellet spread near the reticle has been reduced, with the pellet spread range increasing by 15%. Within 10 meters, the damage of each pellet is reduced by 1.
Weapons changes made with the FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes

1. Boom Broom

  • Increased the fire rate from 222/min to 240/min.
  • The damage dealt to the torso by each pellet has been increased to 16 (0-10 meters), 14 (10-25 meters), and 12 (25-60 meters).

2. Bad Moon-S

  • Recoil in horizontal and vertical directions is reduced.

3. Burner

  • The duration of the burning area has been increased from 7.5 seconds to 10 seconds.
  • Increased the buring damage from 8 to 10.

4. Blaster

  • Reduced the maximum damage that can be dealt to 150.
  • Reduced the maximum damage radius from 1 meter to 0.5 meters from the explosion center. Damage gradually decreases to 75 within the range of 0.5 to 1 meter, and further decreases to 40 within the range of 1 to 2.5 meters. No damage occurs beyond 4 meters.

5. Vicious

  • Adjusted the distance at which damage attenuation occurs from 12 meters to 18 meters. Additionally, damage will no longer decrease at greater distances.

6. Other

  • The hit sound effect has been adjusted, making it easier for players to perceive when they are hit by enemies.
Map

  • Adjusted some invisible walls and fixed issues with the map boundaries.

Shard Cards

1. Shard Clash

  • No Pain No Slain
  • Increased the required shard points from 2 to 3.
  • Increased the damage bonus from 30% to 20%.
  • Spiky Skin
  • Increased the required shard points from 3 to 4.
  • Reduced the reflect damage from 40% of damage taken to 25%.

2.Team Deathmatch, Free For All and Kill Confirmed:

Bigger Bombs:

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.

Demon Eyes

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.
Vampire Bullet

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.

Long Dash

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.

Rapid Fire

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.
  • Reduced the fire rate bonus from 20% to 15%.
  • Anti-Healing Bullets
  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.

Glass Cannon

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.

Dragon's Breath

  • Increased the required shard points from 6 to 8.

Headshot Master

  • Adjusted from tactic card to passive card.
  • Requires 9 shard points.
Explosive Shot

  • Reduced explosion damage.
  • Increased the required shard points from 6 to 10.

Choke

  • Increased the required shard points from 5 to 10.

Berserker

  • Reduced the required shard points from 24 to 21.

No Survivors

  • Reduced the required shard points from 27 to 25.

Holistic Deadicine

  • Increase the healing health value from 50 to 60.

Quick Healing

  • Reduce the charging time from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.
  • Increase the healing health value from 50 to 60.

3. Outbreak

Savior

  • The initial parasites cannot respawn as Survivors.
Spiky Skin

  • There is a chance to trigger the damage reflection. After accumulating a certain amount of damage, the spikes explode, damaging nearby enemies.

4. Deck Deathmatch and Capture The Core

Reaper's Scythe

  • Increased the damage of the light wave from 25 to 75.
  • Increased the required shard points from 2 to 3.
Game mode updates with FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2

1. Shard Clash

  • Optimize the process before drawing cards in each round to shorten the time.
  • Move the display of shard card selection results to the preparation phase in each round.

2. Outbreak

  • Dex's clone no longer receives a damage boost.
  • Add a custom editing feature for deck presets, allowing players to share and import decks.
  • Introduce a character selection feature for parasites, allowing players to expend Shard Points to switch characters during the match, with the switch taking effect on the next respawn.
  • Added a parasite: Nightingale.
Non-match changes with FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2

1. Rank System

  • We added titles as rewards to the ranked and Lancer leaderboards.
  • Rank demotion protection can now trigger when a player is at 0 points in their current rank.
  • If a teammate has disconnected in the first three rounds of the match, surrendering will not incur a penalty.

2. Arsenal

  • Players can obtain trial items in certain events, allowing them to try out the Lancer for free.
  • Revised the level icons for the Lancers and Weapons in the Arsenal.
  • Revised the scoreboard interface during the settlement phase.
  • Revised the settlement interface by adding a matchmaking countdown. This will automatically start the next matchmaking once the countdown ends.
  • Add a preview feature for shard card sleeves.
  • Now stickers and charms can be applied to melee weapons.
3. Spectate

  • In delayed spectator mode and replay recordings, modify the indicator colors for both teams to better align with the viewing logic. Attackers are always red, and the Defenders are always blue.

4. Matchmaking

  • Optionally, ending a match will automatically start matchmaking for the next game. This feature can be adjusted in "Settings - Basic".

That's everything that you need to know about the FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes.

