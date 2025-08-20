Black Myth: Zhong Kui might not be the only Wukong sequel in development, according to leaks

Game Science, the developer of Black Myth: Zhong Kui and Wukong, seemingly has a long-term vision to continue the Black Myth series. A reliable leaker, @QNDZYcom, has shared the information on X, claiming that the developers have already trademarked seven Black Myth titles. This list includes the upcoming Black Myth: Zhong Kui as well as Wukong (which was first announced in 2020).

Ad

This article highlights the names of all the rumored titles from the Black Myth series that Game Science has supposedly trademarked, as per the leaked information.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui likely won't mark the end as Game Science is expected to continue the series

According to @QNDZYcom, the seven Black Myth titles supposedly trademarked by Game Science are:

Ad

Trending

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Black Myth: Jiang Ziya

Black Myth: Xiao Qian

Black Myth: Da Huang

Black Myth: Shan Hai

Black Myth: Sou Shen

QNDZY 🔜 Gamescom @QNDZYcom 7 titles have been trademarked in the Black Myth series, indicating a long-term plan for the franchise. 🔸Black Myth: Wukong 🔸Black Myth: Zhong Kui 🔸Black Myth: Jiang Ziya 🔸Black Myth: Xiao Qian 🔸Black Myth: Da Huang 🔸Black Myth: Shan Hai 🔸Black Myth: Sou Shen

Ad

According to another source, all of the mentioned titles were trademarked between 2020 and 2022, suggesting a long-term plan by the developers to continue the series. Based on that claim, it can be said that Black Myth: Wukong was the first title to be registered in 2020, followed by Zhong Kui and Xiao Qian. The remaining three titles were supposedly registered in 2022.

Read more: Who is Zhong Kui? Next Black Myth game protagonist's lore explored

Ad

Interestingly, there is also a title called Black Myth: Nezha, but it was seemingly registered by a different organization rather than Game Science. Black Myth: Nezha probably refers to the Fengshen Yanyi, also known as the Investiture of the Gods, mentioned in the classical Chinese novel "Journey to the West."

Also read: Game Science's upcoming title Black Myth: Zhong Kui teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

In the story, Yanyi has a greater importance during the early clash between Sun Wukong and the Celestial Army. It will be exciting to see how the developers implement Chinese mythology in the games and link all the Black Myth titles.

Ad

With that being said, the Black Myth: Zhong Kui trailer has been revealed at the Gamescom event 2025. This indicates that the developers are well prepared to launch the sequence of titles. If this rumor turns out to be true, players can expect to witness the next-to-next Black Myth title called Jiang Ziya soon.

Check out the links below for more Black Myth guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.