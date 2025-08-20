Black Myth: Zhong Kui might not be the only Wukong sequel in development, according to leaks

Game Science, the developer of Black Myth: Zhong Kui and Wukong, seemingly has a long-term vision to continue the Black Myth series. A reliable leaker, @QNDZYcom, has shared the information on X, claiming that the developers have already trademarked seven Black Myth titles. This list includes the upcoming Black Myth: Zhong Kui as well as Wukong (which was first announced in 2020).
This article highlights the names of all the rumored titles from the Black Myth series that Game Science has supposedly trademarked, as per the leaked information.
Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Black Myth: Zhong Kui likely won't mark the end as Game Science is expected to continue the series
According to @QNDZYcom, the seven Black Myth titles supposedly trademarked by Game Science are:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- Black Myth: Jiang Ziya
- Black Myth: Xiao Qian
- Black Myth: Da Huang
- Black Myth: Shan Hai
- Black Myth: Sou Shen
According to another source, all of the mentioned titles were trademarked between 2020 and 2022, suggesting a long-term plan by the developers to continue the series. Based on that claim, it can be said that Black Myth: Wukong was the first title to be registered in 2020, followed by Zhong Kui and Xiao Qian. The remaining three titles were supposedly registered in 2022.
Interestingly, there is also a title called Black Myth: Nezha, but it was seemingly registered by a different organization rather than Game Science. Black Myth: Nezha probably refers to the Fengshen Yanyi, also known as the Investiture of the Gods, mentioned in the classical Chinese novel "Journey to the West."
In the story, Yanyi has a greater importance during the early clash between Sun Wukong and the Celestial Army. It will be exciting to see how the developers implement Chinese mythology in the games and link all the Black Myth titles.
With that being said, the Black Myth: Zhong Kui trailer has been revealed at the Gamescom event 2025. This indicates that the developers are well prepared to launch the sequence of titles. If this rumor turns out to be true, players can expect to witness the next-to-next Black Myth title called Jiang Ziya soon.
