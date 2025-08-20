3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts leaked ahead of the release

There are 3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts that have slipped ahead of launch, thanks to a datamined leak shared by the game's fan account, @TheBFWire, on X. The maps - New Sobek City, Mirak Valley, and Firestorm - weren’t fully revealed during the Open Beta, which makes this leak all the more interesting.With that said, here is everything we know about the 3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts that have been leaked.Note: The article is based on leaks. Viewers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt. It also reflects the author’s views and interpretations on certain aspects.3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts surface online, according to dataminerThe Battlefield 6 Open Beta has just ended, and it’s already being called one of the most successful playtests the franchise has ever had. Players got their first real feel of how the game runs, but out of the nine maps expected to be available on day one, only four were actually playable.That left a lot of speculation hanging in the air about the other locations, which is where this leak for the 3 new Battlefield 6 maps starts to fill in some of the gaps.New Sobek CityNew Sobek City is one of the maps to be leaked. While nothing is official, it hints at being an urban location that likely draws on North African or Middle Eastern architecture and ambiance. Battlefield city maps tend to offer a blend of street combat and open paths for vehicles, so if New Sobek City maintains that format, then the entire area could allow for a multiple-layered battle experiment with infantry squads and armor.Mirak ValleyOut of the 3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts, Mirak Valley has already been confirmed as the biggest in Battlefield 6. However, the leak provides a better picture of just how massive it potentially is compared to the rest. The scale looks like it has been designed for the kind of sprawling vehicle warfare the series is famous for. Expect plenty of open terrain, long sightlines for snipers, and large spaces for tanks and aircraft to dominate. This might be the map where the “only in Battlefield” moments really shine.Firestorm’s returnThe most unexpected name on the list is Firestorm. Fans will remember Firestorm as a battle royale mode in Battlefield V, but in this case, it seems to be redesigned as a map layout rather than as a mode. That begs the question: would it entail taking from the original Firestorm the size of the danger zone, which would shrink, or just take the environment and use it for the traditional Conquest and Breakthrough matches? This has not been explicitly mentioned.What it means for launchIf the datamined details are accurate, these three maps will help round out what’s shaping up to be one of the most diverse map pools the series has seen in years. That’s all the leak has revealed so far, but even with limited information, it’s clear that DICE is leaning hard into variety and scale for Battlefield 6. The Open Beta was just the warm-up, and these three maps might be where the real chaos begins.That covers everything we currently know about the 3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts that have been leaked.For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda: Battlefield 6 Beta crossed 20 million players, is the franchise back?BF6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and moreBF6 vs Black Ops 7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for?