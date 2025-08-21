Rocket League Champions Road 2025: How to participate, prize pool, and more

Rocket League Champions Road 2025 begins soon, and it's set to be one of the most exciting open tournaments ever. This event gives players from around the world a chance to win thousands of dollars along with their friends. Almost anyone can participate, and everyone has a shot at winning.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League Champions Road 2025.Rocket League Champions Road 2025: Everything you need to knowRocket League Champions Road was first introduced in 2023 during the RLCS World Championship. The event rewarded players with various free cosmetic items and Esports Tokens, which are no longer part of the game. However, this year, the developers announced monthly open cash tournaments for the community, and the Champions Road is a part of it.How to participateThe Champions Road tournaments are open for players from all regions, but there are a few rules to follow. Each player can only participate with one registered team and in one region. Additionally, they must be at least 13 years old and reach the Gold rank in at least one of the ranked game modes.Here's how to register for the Rocket League Champions Road 2025:Visit the Start.gg Champions Road 2025 event page.Find your region and choose the event that you want to participate in (such as 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 Jump Jam mode).Check the schedule and click on the blue Register button in the bottom-right corner.Fill the registration form and connect your Epic Games account.Once completed, hit the Checkout button (there's no payment required).Once registered, join the Discord server mentioned in the form to proceed.Prize poolHere’s the full prize pool for Rocket League Champions Road 2025 tournaments:Champions Road Open 2v2: $65,000 USDChampions Road Open 1v1: $35,000 USDChampions Road Open 3v3: $100,000 USDRaidiant.gg 3v3 Women’s Invitational: $10,000 USDChampions Road Open Jump Jam 3v3: $100,000 USDScheduleHere's the exact schedule of all the tournaments:Champions Road Open 2v2MENA region: August 25, 2025, to August 27, 2025All regions except MENA: August 26, 2025, to August 28, 2025Champions Road Open 1v1MENA region: August 28, 2025, to August 30, 2025All regions except MENA: August 29, 2025, to August 31, 2025Champions Road Open 3v3All regions: September 2, 2025, to September 4, 2025Champions Road Open Jump Jam 3v3MENA region: September 18, 2025, to September 20, 2025All regions except MENA: September 19, 2025, to September 21, 2025There's also a limited-time event scheduled for September 4, 2025, which will most likely feature free cosmetic items. For more information on Rocket League Champions Road 2025, you can read the official rulebook here.Read more articles here:How to get Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League for freeRocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration: Everything we knowHow to get Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League for free