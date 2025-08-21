  • home icon
  Rocket League Champions Road 2025: How to participate, prize pool, and more

Rocket League Champions Road 2025: How to participate, prize pool, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:49 GMT
RL Champions Road 2025 starts soon (Image via Psyonix)
Rocket League Champions Road 2025 starts soon (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League Champions Road 2025 begins soon, and it's set to be one of the most exciting open tournaments ever. This event gives players from around the world a chance to win thousands of dollars along with their friends. Almost anyone can participate, and everyone has a shot at winning.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League Champions Road 2025.

Rocket League Champions Road 2025: Everything you need to know

Rocket League Champions Road was first introduced in 2023 during the RLCS World Championship. The event rewarded players with various free cosmetic items and Esports Tokens, which are no longer part of the game.

However, this year, the developers announced monthly open cash tournaments for the community, and the Champions Road is a part of it.

How to participate

The Champions Road tournaments are open for players from all regions, but there are a few rules to follow. Each player can only participate with one registered team and in one region. Additionally, they must be at least 13 years old and reach the Gold rank in at least one of the ranked game modes.

Here's how to register for the Rocket League Champions Road 2025:

  • Visit the Start.gg Champions Road 2025 event page.
  • Find your region and choose the event that you want to participate in (such as 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 Jump Jam mode).
  • Check the schedule and click on the blue Register button in the bottom-right corner.
  • Fill the registration form and connect your Epic Games account.
  • Once completed, hit the Checkout button (there's no payment required).
Once registered, join the Discord server mentioned in the form to proceed.

Prize pool

Here’s the full prize pool for Rocket League Champions Road 2025 tournaments:

  • Champions Road Open 2v2: $65,000 USD
  • Champions Road Open 1v1: $35,000 USD
  • Champions Road Open 3v3: $100,000 USD
  • Raidiant.gg 3v3 Women’s Invitational: $10,000 USD
  • Champions Road Open Jump Jam 3v3: $100,000 USD

Schedule

Here's the exact schedule of all the tournaments:

Champions Road Open 2v2

  • MENA region: August 25, 2025, to August 27, 2025
  • All regions except MENA: August 26, 2025, to August 28, 2025
Champions Road Open 1v1

  • MENA region: August 28, 2025, to August 30, 2025
  • All regions except MENA: August 29, 2025, to August 31, 2025

Champions Road Open 3v3

  • All regions: September 2, 2025, to September 4, 2025

Champions Road Open Jump Jam 3v3

  • MENA region: September 18, 2025, to September 20, 2025
  • All regions except MENA: September 19, 2025, to September 21, 2025

There's also a limited-time event scheduled for September 4, 2025, which will most likely feature free cosmetic items.

For more information on Rocket League Champions Road 2025, you can read the official rulebook here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
