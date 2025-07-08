How to get Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League for free

The Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League are special free rewards released in celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary. Season 19 has been quite successful so far, as it is one of the most content-packed seasons, featuring multiple events, limited-time modes, and free rewards. Unlike most of the free rewards that require completing some challenges, getting these wheels is straightforward.
Here’s how you can get the Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League for free.
How to unlock the Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League
The Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League are a Luxury rarity cosmetic featuring a gold-plated football pattern cover. They look amazing in the field, especially if you like flashy car designs to stand out on the pitch. This is the 13th color variant in the Cristiano Wheel series and might become one of the most popular ones so far. One interesting thing about this item is that it keeps track of the total distance you have driven while using them.
The Gold Cristiano Wheels will automatically be added to your inventory as soon as you launch the game, as a 10th anniversary celebration gift. You’ll see a pop-up notification; from there, click on Equip Now if you want to start using it right away, or you can click OK to add it to your inventory and use it later.
There are no challenges to complete and no Credits to spend for this reward. Additionally, these wheels will become available in Fortnite Battle Royale automatically. You will find the wheels in your in-game inventory when you launch the game.
Do note that that this reward will be available only until the end of Season 19, on September 14, 2025. It is most likely an exclusive item that might not return in Rocket League.
That’s everything you need to know about getting the Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League. Make sure you log in soon so you don’t miss out on this unique free reward.
