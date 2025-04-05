Recent Rocket League 2 leaks were made up, community reacts

Many Rocket League fans were recently tricked into thinking a new game was coming. A short video showing the supposed leaked gameplay of Rocket League 2 was uploaded on X by @exrth_rl on Mar 26, 2025, gaining millions of views. It showed a new main menu, improved graphics, and even a new title. Fans quickly got excited and believed a sequel was finally in the works. But later, popular YouTuber amustycow revealed it was all a prank.
Here’s how this prank was pulled off and how the Rocket League fans reacted after finding out the truth.
Popular YouTuber amustycow pranks everyone with fake Rocket League 2 leaks
The fake leak was part of a detailed plan made by amustycow that involved a team of five people, each with a different job, such as designing the interface, editing the clips, and managing the project. They even named the file rocket_league_2_alphabuild_v1.04 to make it seem real.
The reason behind the prank was a 2021 job post by Epic Games, which stated the game would move to Unreal Engine 5, hinting at a possible sequel. Since nothing came from that, Musty decided to bring the rumor back by creating this fake leak.
To make the video more believable, Musty didn’t post the leak himself. Instead, he asked a smaller influencer to upload it first and planned a whole story around it. As the clip started going viral, @exrth_rl posted yet another fake video of them getting permanently banned by Epic Games and Psyonix for sharing sensitive information.
The community was stunned by this prank, and there were hundreds of comments. @karimoulhaci9349 said that Musty’s team did more work than Epic Games did in a year. @PotatoThePro-iw6nk joked Musty might have leaked the real Rocket League 2 and made the prank as a cover-up. @DABOSS190 said the prank was fun but showed how little hope fans have for a real sequel. Meanwhile, @JamaicanCoconutRL summed it up by saying that Rocket League 2 is real in the heart of the fans.
