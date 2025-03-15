Is Rocket League worth playing in 2025

Rocket League has been delivering fast-paced and high-flying action for nearly a decade and is still one of the most fun as well as competitive games. This fusion of soccer with flying cars creates an experience like no other. Whether you are a casual player looking for fun with friends or competitive gamer looking for some challenging opponents, Rocket League is definitely worth playing in 2025.

Not just gameplay, but Rocket League keeps things fresh with regular collaborations with popualr car brands like Lamborghini and Porsche, and even football clubs like AC Milan and Manchester United. Moreover, the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) is still one of the most popular esports in the world.

Rocket League remains fun, competitive, and ever-evolving in 2025

One of the best things about Rocket League is that it appeals to both casual and competitive players. If you just want to have fun, you can jump into casual matches or limited-time events. If you’re aiming for the highest ranks, you can grind through competitive play, mastering skills like air dribbles, and ceiling shots.

Rocket League also keeps evolving with exciting crossover events. Over the years, it has introduced collaborations with numerous popular car manufacturers worldwide, such as Ford, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Aston Martin, and BMW. Moreover, the game features a new event every few week that rewards players with free cosmetic items. Such attempts keep the playerbase engaged and motivated to continue playing.

Season 18 continues the trend of fresh content, embracing a futuristic theme. The Rocket Pass Premium owners will get various new items such as new car packs, multiple wheels, goal explosions, and much more. The season also introduces new mutators for custom matches to make it more fun for the casual audiences.

Players can now tweak gameplay mechanics like ball gravity, and even play limited-time modes like Rumble in custom servers. Additionally, they will now be able to report voice chats, ensuring a safer environment for all players. Such attempts makes the game much more fun to give a try in 2025.

The game's playerbase is still highly active. Hundreds of thousands still log into the game regularly, and you will be able to find matches under a minute across all regions and playlists. Those interested can add the game in their Epic Games library for free.

