RLCS Birmingham Major 2025: All teams, prize pool, and where to watch

The RLCS Birmingham Major 2025 is set to bring high-stakes Rocket League action from March 27, 2025. The event features a $351,000 prize pool and is organized by Epic Games and BLAST. The top 16 teams from around the world will play against each other at the bp pulse LIVE venue in Birmingham, England.

Here’s everything you need to know about the RLCS Birmingham Major 2025.

Also read: Rocket League Season 18: Release date and what to expect

RLCS Birmingham Major 2025: Everything you need to know

The official Rocket League Esports account on X has shared all the details regarding the tournament. The teams qualify based on their regional rankings on the leaderboards. The Swiss Brackets format has returned to the game, which ensures fairer matchup by giving teams multiple changes before elimination.

Qualified teams

Here are the 16 teams qualified for the RLCS Birmingham Major 2025:

Karmine Corp (Vatira, Atow., dralii)

(Vatira, Atow., dralii) Team Vitality (zen, ExoTiiK, M0nkey M00n)

(zen, ExoTiiK, M0nkey M00n) Dignitas (ApparentlyJack, Joreuz, stizzy)

(ApparentlyJack, Joreuz, stizzy) Geekay Esports (Archie, Joyo, oaly.)

(Archie, Joyo, oaly.) NRG (Atomic, BeastMode, Daniel)

(Atomic, BeastMode, Daniel) The Ultimates (Firstkiller, Chronic, Lj.)

(Firstkiller, Chronic, Lj.) Gen.G Mobil1 Racing (Retals, MaJicBear, CHEESE.)

(Retals, MaJicBear, CHEESE.) Complexity Gaming (Reysbull, crr, diaz)

(Reysbull, crr, diaz) Wildcard (Fever, Torsos, bananahead)

(Fever, Torsos, bananahead) Helfie Chiefs (hntr, Fibérr, Rezears)

(hntr, Fibérr, Rezears) FURIA (yANXNZ, Lostt, DRUFINHO)

(yANXNZ, Lostt, DRUFINHO) Team Secret (kv1, Motta, swiftt)

(kv1, Motta, swiftt) Team Falcons (trk511, Rw9, Kiileerrz)

(trk511, Rw9, Kiileerrz) Twisted Minds (Nwpo, rise., AtomiK)

(Nwpo, rise., AtomiK) Luminosity Gaming (Sphinx, sosa, Catalysm)

(Sphinx, sosa, Catalysm) FUT Esports (VKSailen, Leoro, TORRES8232)

Prize pool distribution

Here's a complete breakdown of the $351,000 prize pool:

1st place: $102,000

$102,000 2nd place: $51,000

$51,000 3rd-4th place: $36,000

$36,000 5th-6th place: $22,500

$22,500 7th-8th place: $15,000

$15,000 9th-11th place: $9,000

$9,000 12th-14th place: $6,000

$6,000 15th-16th place: $3,000

Apart from the cash reward, all teams will gain RLCS points based on their placements, which will help them qualify for future major events.

Where to watch

The RLCS Birmingham Major 2025 will be streamed officially in English, French, and Spanish, with potential unofficial streams in other languages. Here are the official broadcast accounts:

English: Twitch (@rocketleague and @RLEsports), YouTube (@rlesports), TikTok (@rocketleague)

Twitch (@rocketleague and @RLEsports), YouTube (@rlesports), TikTok (@rocketleague) French: Twitch (@rocketbaguette), YouTube (@RocketBaguette), TikTok (@rocketbaguette)

Twitch (@rocketbaguette), YouTube (@RocketBaguette), TikTok (@rocketbaguette) Spanish: Twitch (@rocketstreetlive, @rosdri_twitch)

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming major. Apart from the main event, there will be a 1v1 RLCS Birmingham Major 2025 that starts on March 29, 2025, at the same venue. This event won't affect the RLCS Points placements and has a prize pool of $20,000.

