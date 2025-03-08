CS2: All teams participating in BLAST Open Spring 2025

The BLAST Open Spring 2025 is just around the corner. The tournament is set to feature an attractive prize pool and 16 top-tier teams from around the world. This is the second high-tier BLAST event of the year, following the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025. The event will begin on March 19, 2025 and will be hosted at the MEO Arena in Lisbon. Besides cash prizes, the best performing teams will also receive Frequent Flyers Tokens, which are crucial for future events.

The complete list of participants is now officially announced by BLAST Premiers via their X account. On that note, here's a breakdown of all the teams competing in BLAST Open Spring 2025.

List of teams participating in BLAST Open Spring 2025

The tournament includes 12 teams that have secured their spots based on the global Valve Regional Standings as of February 3, 2025. Four other teams have qualified through BLAST Rising events. Here is the complete list of participants:

Team Spirit : chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro

: chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro G2 Esports : huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod

: huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod The MongolZ : bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu

: bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu Team Vitality : apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz

: apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz FaZe Clan : rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE

: rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE Natus Vincere : b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful

: b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful Eternal Fire : XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA

: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA MOUZ : torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx

: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx Team Falcons : Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster

: Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster Team Liquid : NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ

: NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ FURIA : yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz

: yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz Virtus.pro : FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY

: FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY Astralis : dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN

: dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN M80 : Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake

: Swisher, reck, slaxz-, s1n, Lake Imperial Esports : VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS

: VINI, noway, decenty, try, chayJESUS The Huns Esports: nin9, Bart4k, cobrazera, xerolte, Veccil

Notably, The Huns Esports replaced ATOX Esports after ATOX's provisional suspension from all ESIC (Esports Integrity Commission) Member events.

BLAST Open Spring 2025 will begin with Group Stage that features two double elimination groups of eight teams each. The top six teams then advance to the Playoffs. All the matches will be best-of-3.

The event features a $400,000 prize pool which will be distributed in the following manner:

1st place : $150,000

: $150,000 2nd place : $60,000

: $60,000 3rd-4th place : $40,000 each

: $40,000 each 5th-6th place : $20,000 each

: $20,000 each 7th-8th place : $10,000 each

: $10,000 each 9th-12th place : $7,500 each

: $7,500 each 13th-16th place: $5,000 each

That's everything you need to know about the CS2 BLAST Open Spring 2025. For more information regarding the rules and match schedules, you can hit up the official BLAST Premier website.

