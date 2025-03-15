Rocket League not launching on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Rocket League Season 18 is live, but many PC users are facing issues with the game not launching. This season introduces new mutators, a brand-new Arena, a fresh Rocket Pass, and more. However, the launching issue has frustrated many players. This problem can occur due to corrupt files, conflicts with previous data, or other underlying causes.

Pinpointing the exact reason is challenging, so a trial-and-error approach is necessary. This article outlines possible fixes to resolve the Rocket League launch issue on PC.

How to possibly fix Rocket League not launching on PC issue

Here are a few possible steps that you can try out to resolve the Rocket League not launching on PC issue.

1) Restart Your PC

One of the simplest yet most effective solutions is restarting your PC. Sometimes, a temporary glitch after installing a new update can prevent the game from launching. A quick restart may resolve the issue.

2) Verify Game Files

Corrupted or missing files can cause launch issues. If an interruption occurs during download or installation, even a small file corruption may prevent the game from starting. To verify file integrity:

On Steam:

Open your Steam Library.

Right-click on the game and select Properties .

and select . Navigate to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Click Verify integrity of game files.

On Epic Games:

Open the Epic Games Launcher .

. Find the game in your Library.

in your Library. Click the three dots next to the game.

next to the game. Select Manage, then click Verify.

3) Rename the Data Folder

If you previously played the game, uninstalled it, and have now reinstalled the game, old data files might conflict with the new version. Renaming the previous folder allows the game to generate a fresh one.

To do this:

Go to C:\Users\This PC\OneDrive\Documents\My Games or wherever your data file is located.

Find the " Rocket League " folder and rename it to " Rocket League Old ".

" folder and rename it to " ". Close Steam or Epic Games Launcher, then relaunch both the client and the game.

4) Update your graphics driver

An outdated graphics driver can cause launch issues, especially with the release of RL Season 18. Ensure your GPU drivers are up to date, as installing the latest version may resolve the problem.

That covers all the potential solutions for fixing the game's launch issues on PC. Try these steps, and hopefully, your game will be up and running smoothly.

