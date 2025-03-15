Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack in Rocket League: How to unlock, and is it worth buying

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is the latest addition to Rocket League's extensive lineup of car collaborations, debuting with the launch of Season 18 on March 14, 2025. This season introduces a futuristic theme, and the new electric Dodge fits the concept perfectly. Many players will be eager to learn how to unlock the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and know whether it's a worthwhile addition to their garage.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack in Rocket League.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack in Rocket League: Everything you need to know

To unlock this vehicle, players will need to purchase the Season 18 Rocket Pass Premium, which is priced at 1,000 Rocket League Credits. In real money, this pass would cost around $9.99. Upon purchasing the Premium Rocket Pass, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is immediately unlocked as the first item, allowing players to use it right away.

For the competitive players who are curious about the car dimensions, the Dodge Charger Daytona utilizes the Dominus hitbox, one of the most popular and widely used vehicles in the game. This hitbox ensures familiarity and reliability in ranked matches.

In addition to the car, the Season 18 Rocket Pass Premium offers various items themed around the Dodge Charger Daytona. These include exclusive decals, wheels, and engine audio that complement the vehicle's design.

Beyond Tier 70, the battle pass provides painted and special edition versions of select items you unlocked before. This means you can own multiple Dodge Charger Daytona colorways.

Is the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Worth Buying in Rocket League?

Yes, buying the Dodge Charger Daytona is worthwhile for several reasons. The Dodge Charger Daytona is an iconic muscle car, and its inclusion in Rocket League adds a classic aesthetic to the game. The car's design is visually appealing, and the Dominus hitbox makes it a good competitive choice as well.

Do note that this is a Season 18 exclusive item, and will not return as a purchasable item later in the in-game shop. The Rocket League Season 18 will conclude on June 18, 2025.

