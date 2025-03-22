Can you buy Esports Tokens in Rocket League?

Players can no longer purchase Esports Tokens in Rocket League. This special in-game currency was used to buy items from the Esports Shop. Unlike Credits, Esports Tokens could only be used in this specific shop. However, the Esports Shop is undergoing a major update. A recent blog by the game developers explains the future of esports-related items and the currency used to purchase them.

Here's everything you need to know about Esports Tokens in Rocket League.

Also read: Rocket League patch notes v2.49 (March 14, 2025): New map, Daytona Scat Pack, Community spotlight, and more

What happened to Esports Tokens in Rocket League?

Rocket League has officially removed Esports Tokens as part of a transition to streamline in-game purchases. Instead of using a separate currency for the Esports Shop, all transactions will now be done with the primary in-game currency Credits from April 22, 2025. This change is meant to make the buying process simpler and more consistent. The option to purchase Esports Tokens in Rocket League has now been removed.

For the players who have leftover tokens, any remaining Esports Tokens will be converted into Credits. To make up for the change, players will receive a 10% bonus on their converted Credits, rounded up to the nearest 50. The exact conversion rate varies by country, but in the United States, 1 Esports Token is worth approximately 0.99 Credits.

On April 22, 2025, the Esports Shop will be renamed the RLCS Shop, and it will feature new universal Decals based on RLCS teams. These Decals can be equipped on any Car Body except certain licensed ones. Additionally, new Takeover Goal Explosions featuring RLCS teams will be introduced, and all purchases in the RLCS Shop will require Credits.

Before their removal, Esports Tokens were sold in the following bundles:

100 tokens – $0.99

600 tokens – $4.99

1200 tokens – $9.99

2500 tokens – $19.99

That's everything you need to know about Esports Tokens in Rocket League. For more information, follow the game's official social media channels. Check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section for more.

