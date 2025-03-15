All Rocket League codes (March 2025)

If you’re looking to score some free customization items in Rocket League, you’re in the right place. Every now and then, Psyonix releases special codes that unlock free decals, banners, wheels, and more. These codes are a great way to add some extra flair to your car without spending any in-game credits. Since new codes drop periodically, often tied to events, collaborations, or esports promotions. It’s always a good idea to stay updated.

Ad

To save you the trouble of hunting them down, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Rocket League codes for March 2025, plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Active Rocket League codes

As of now, there are only a couple of working codes in Rocket League. These are:

Code Rewards Popcorn Unlocks the Popcorn Rocket Boost, a fun and animated boost that shoots popcorn from the back of your car. RocketLeagueLive Grants four free in-game items, including unique decals and banners.

Ad

Trending

Expired Rocket League codes

While the current list of active codes is short, Rocket League has offered many free rewards in the past.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the most notable codes that have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

Code Rewards rlnitro Breakout: Nitro Circus decal and antenna. bekind VCR limited topper. couchpotato Couch Potato limited player title. Rlbirthday Released to celebrate Rocket League’s birthday with special items. SARPBC Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars themed cosmetics. Shazam Exclusive Shazam-themed items. Truffleshuffle The Goonies decal. Wrestlemania WWE-themed banners, antennas, and wheels. WWE18 WWE-themed customization items. wwedads Additional WWE-related rewards.

Ad

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops: Release date, how to participate, and what to expect

How to redeem Rocket League codes

If you have a valid code, follow these steps to redeem it:

Launch Rocket League on your preferred platform (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch).

Head to the ‘Extras’ tab in the main menu.

Make sure to redeem your codes in time in Rocket League(Image via Psyonix)

Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.

Enter the exact code as shown (codes are case-sensitive).

Press Enter or Confirm, and your free items will be added to your inventory.

Ad

Keep in mind that codes can expire at any time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible!

Also read: Fortnite x Shohei Ohtani collaboration: Everything we know

For more articles on esports and gaming, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.