All Rocket League codes (March 2025)

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:53 GMT
List of all redeemable codes in Rocket League (Image via Psyonix)
List of all redeemable codes in Rocket League (Image via Psyonix)

If you’re looking to score some free customization items in Rocket League, you’re in the right place. Every now and then, Psyonix releases special codes that unlock free decals, banners, wheels, and more. These codes are a great way to add some extra flair to your car without spending any in-game credits. Since new codes drop periodically, often tied to events, collaborations, or esports promotions. It’s always a good idea to stay updated.

To save you the trouble of hunting them down, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Rocket League codes for March 2025, plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Active Rocket League codes

As of now, there are only a couple of working codes in Rocket League. These are:

Code

Rewards

Popcorn

Unlocks the Popcorn Rocket Boost, a fun and animated boost that shoots popcorn from the back of your car.

RocketLeagueLive

Grants four free in-game items, including unique decals and banners.

Expired Rocket League codes

While the current list of active codes is short, Rocket League has offered many free rewards in the past.

Here are some of the most notable codes that have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

Code

Rewards

rlnitro

Breakout: Nitro Circus decal and antenna.

bekind

VCR limited topper.

couchpotato

Couch Potato limited player title.

Rlbirthday

Released to celebrate Rocket League’s birthday with special items.

SARPBC

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered

Battle

Cars themed cosmetics.

Shazam

Exclusive Shazam-themed items.

Truffleshuffle

The Goonies decal.

Wrestlemania

WWE-themed banners, antennas, and wheels.

WWE18

WWE-themed customization items.

wwedads

Additional WWE-related rewards.

How to redeem Rocket League codes

If you have a valid code, follow these steps to redeem it:

  • Launch Rocket League on your preferred platform (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch).
  • Head to the ‘Extras’ tab in the main menu.
Make sure to redeem your codes in time in Rocket League(Image via Psyonix)
Make sure to redeem your codes in time in Rocket League(Image via Psyonix)
  • Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.
  • Enter the exact code as shown (codes are case-sensitive).
  • Press Enter or Confirm, and your free items will be added to your inventory.
Keep in mind that codes can expire at any time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible!

