All Rocket League codes (March 2025)

If you’re looking to score some free customization items in Rocket League, you’re in the right place. Every now and then, Psyonix releases special codes that unlock free decals, banners, wheels, and more. These codes are a great way to add some extra flair to your car without spending any in-game credits. Since new codes drop periodically, often tied to events, collaborations, or esports promotions. It’s always a good idea to stay updated.
To save you the trouble of hunting them down, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Rocket League codes for March 2025, plus instructions on how to redeem them.
Active Rocket League codes
As of now, there are only a couple of working codes in Rocket League. These are:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Expired Rocket League codes
While the current list of active codes is short, Rocket League has offered many free rewards in the past.
Here are some of the most notable codes that have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
Read more: Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops: Release date, how to participate, and what to expect
How to redeem Rocket League codes
If you have a valid code, follow these steps to redeem it:
- Launch Rocket League on your preferred platform (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch).
- Head to the ‘Extras’ tab in the main menu.
- Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.
- Enter the exact code as shown (codes are case-sensitive).
- Press Enter or Confirm, and your free items will be added to your inventory.
Keep in mind that codes can expire at any time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible!
Also read: Fortnite x Shohei Ohtani collaboration: Everything we know
For more articles on esports and gaming, follow Sportskeeda:
- 5 best Legends to counter Bangalore in Apex Legends
- God of War Ragnarok gets DLC nearly three years after release, but it's not what fans were hoping for
- Genshin Impact 5.5 banners order and release schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.