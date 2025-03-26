Rocket League 2 leaked: Everything we know

In an unexpected turn of events, a new video has surfaced hinting that a Rocket League sequel might be in development. The game was recently seen in a clip uploaded by @exrth_rl on X, who is a player for Team Nixus. Interestingly, the video originally appeared on an anonymous YouTube channel and was removed only after a few minutes.

Ad

Here's everything we know about the leak so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaked gameplay footage hints at a possible Rocket League sequel

The leaked footage is part of a thread on X that provides full context on how it was discovered. According to @exrth_rl, the original video was uploaded by a YouTube channel named chan_devt and had only 90 views before going private.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The footage begins with someone opening a file named rocket_league_2_alphabuild_v1.04. A loading screen then appears, resembling the original Rocket League. Then, we got a glimpse of the main menu, which looked completely redesigned. However, there were many placeholders, suggesting the game is still in early development.

The main menu features the following sections:

The title Rocket League Reloaded is in the top-left corner.

is in the top-left corner. The Play button in the top center.

button in the top center. A list of Challenges is on the left side.

is on the left side. The song name and title are on the bottom-left corner.

are on the bottom-left corner. The game mode selection button is on the bottom right.

Ad

Additionally, a small banner labeled PsyTest_3 Title Testing appeared just above the game mode button, but it's unclear what it referred to. Later, the user who recorded the video enters the Creative Mode in the Metropolis map, with the file name suggesting maps could have both day and night versions.

While the car, ball, and HUD looked almost the same, the overall visuals seem quite enhanced, featuring better textures and improved lighting. Another highlight was the revamped goal replay animation, which introduced a cinematic view with black bars on the top and bottom, making the moment feel more dynamic.

Ad

As of now, Epic Games and Psyonix have provided no official hints or confirmations regarding a sequel. However, there's a slim chance the developers might plan to reveal Rocket League Reloaded on the game's 10th anniversary, similar to how Rainbow Six Siege surprised fans with the Siege X announcement recently.

Rocket League will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 7, 2025, making it a potential event for a major announcement, but for now, it remains purely speculative.

Ad

Also read: Is Rocket League worth playing in 2025

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.