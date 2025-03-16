What is ball chasing in Rocket League?

Ball chasing in Rocket League is a term that is often used within the community. It describes a player who constantly follows the ball without considering any positioning or teamwork. With Season 18 going live, new players appear eager to improve their in-game skills.

This article explains everything you need to know about ball chasing in Rocket League.

Understanding ball chasing in Rocket League

Ball chasing occurs when a player prioritizes hitting the ball over maintaining strategic positioning or any team coordination. Instead of spacing out, ball chasers rush toward the ball at every opportunity, often interfering with their own teammates. This results in chaos, which often leads to toxicity.

New players often ball chase because it feels natural to always go for the ball. Considering the game's fast-paced mechanics, beginners tend to assume that staying near the ball is the best way to contribute, but that's not always the case. To learn proper positioning, passing, and how to maintain pressure in the field, consider watching some pro tournaments, such as the RLCS Major.

Should you ball chase in Rocket League?

No, you should not consider ball chasing in Rocket League, at least not all the time. While aggressive play can sometimes be beneficial in lower ranks, it becomes a disadvantage at higher levels. Strong positioning and teamwork are what separate good players from average ones. Instead of chasing the ball constantly, focus on reading the game.

However, there are moments when aggressive ball chasing can be useful. In solo queue matches, where communication isn't required, ball chasing can create goal chances. Still, it’s important to know when to back off. The best way to understand this before entering the competitive game modes would be playing against bots in private lobbies.

That covers our description of ball chasing in Rocket League. Mastering teamwork fundamentals and decision-making will help you improve your gameplay.

