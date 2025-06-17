Rocket League Season 19: Everything we know

With the release of Rocket League Season 19 around the corner, fans can expect a lot of content updates. Season 19 will mark the tenth anniversary of the Rocket League Franchise – the game will receive a fresh update on June 18, 2025, at 8 am PT. The new Season's official roadmap is live, highlighting features like new maps, cars, and limited-time events.

This article covers all the details about Rocket League Season 19.

What to expect from Rocket League Season 19

Rocket League Season 19 will be released in three major parts. Here's a complete breakdown:

Rocket League Season 19 will be released in three parts (Image via Psyonix)

Part 1

Part 1 of Rocket League Season 19 will start on June 18, 2025. This part will feature an overhauled Clubs feature and the Adidas FC Clash LTE, which will have Challenge rewards and two new LTMs. Some tournament rewards in Season 19 include Genie’s Lamp Topper, Pharaoh Decal, and Magic Lamp Goal Explosion.

Part 2

The second part will be released on July 16, 2025, and feature a new LTM created by SunlessKhan, a known Rocket League content creator and streamer. In this mode, gamers will detonate if they are hit by the ball.

Players can unlock a new car in the next Summer Road Trip later in July 2025. Lastly, this part will include a new deadmau5 LTM, which will be released on August 5, 2025.

Part 3

The Penthathlon Tournaments will commence on August 21, 2025, and include five unique modes. The Echo Item is a collectible that can be earned by bumping into players who already have it in the Echo Playlists. The intelblog also revealed details about the Champions Road event and a Jump Jam LTM, set to begin on September 4, 2025.

Lastly, players worldwide will battle in the Rocket League World Championship, which will be held in Lyon-Décines, France. The event will run from September 9, 2025, to September 14, 2025.

Rocket League Season 19 login rewards

Cristiano gold wheels log-in reward in Rocket League Season 19 (Image via Psyonix)

There are also login rewards that gamers can claim by logging in to the game on specific dates. For Part 1, every player who logs into Rocket League from June 18 to September 17, 2025, will receive the gilded Nice Shot! Goal Explosion.

Here are some other login rewards in Season 19:

July 7 (Rocket League’s Anniversary) - September 17, 2025: Cristiano (Gold) Wheels

July 16 - September 17, 2025: Gold Crush Boost

August 21 - September 17, 2025: Anniversary Formal Octane Decal

Season 19’s Rocket Pass Premium

Rocket Pass items in Rocket League Season 19 (Image via Psyonix)

Season 19’s Rocket Pass Premium Tiers are filled with rewards inspired by the 10th anniversary and popular items from previous years.

Rocket League Originals, Xentari, and Breakout X Car Bodies will be featured in the new Season. The Xentari muscle car has the Octane hitbox and is automatically unlocked upon purchasing Season 19’s Rocket Pass Premium. The Breakout X sports car has the Breakout hitbox and is unlockable later in the Pass.

The Rocket Pass Premium will include Player Anthems from Hollywood Principle, like the Solar Eclipses (VIP) with Dr. Awkward, Firework (VIP), and Season 19’s theme song “Breathing Underwater (VIP). These remixes of iconic Rocket League songs form a new, unreleased EP first featured in Rocket League, along with 70+ Tiers across free and Premium, meaning many Decals and Wheels.

Adidas FC Clash LTE

The Adidas FC Clash LTE in Season 19 of Rocket League (Image via Psyonix)

The Adidas FC Clash event in Rocket League Season 19 is scheduled from June 18, 2025, at 8 am PT to July 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. During this period, players can participate in two new limited-time modes (LTMs) as part of their respective Clubs and complete Challenges to earn rewards based on Adidas Elite football clubs.

Adidas Soccer Strike LTM

The Adidas Soccer Strike LTM will feature a 3v3 arena where the ball physics are changed so that:

The ball’s easier to dribble with the nose of your car.

You can add more curve and spin to your shots.

The ball will be kept closer to the pitch for a more grounded experience, reminiscent of the real-world sport.

This LTM will take place on grass arenas like Mannfield and Estadio Vida, and feature the official Adidas Club World Cup ball.

Possession Rumble LTM (July 2, 2025, at 9 am PT - July 16, 2025, at 9 am PT)

Possession Rumble LTM in Rocket League (Image via Psyonix)

In the new Possession Rumble LTM, instead of trying to put the ball in the net, your team must work together to maintain possession. You earn points for every two seconds the ball is in your team’s control. A new rock-paper-scissors style set of power-ups will be integrated into the gameplay. These can be used to counter the strategies of opposing players and win the ball back.

⁠The Possession Rumble LTM will stay beyond Adidas FC Clash until July 16, 2025, at 9 am PT. It will be played on four Rocket Labs Arenas: Hourglass, Barricade, Pillars, and the new Roadblock Arena.

Challenges and rewards

Adidas FC Clash Challenge rewards (Image via Psyonix)

The following items are scheduled to be unlocked by completing the Adidas FC Clash Challenges:

Real Madrid CF Octane Decal and Real Madrid CF Banner, representing loyalty to the team.

Juventus FC Octane Decal and Juventus FC Banner, showcasing dedication to Italy's most successful football team.

Arsenal F.C. Octane Decal and Arsenal F.C. Banner, catering to fans of the iconic red color scheme.

Manchester United F.C. Octane Decal and Manchester United F.C. Banner, offering a stylish representation of The Red Devils.

Adidas Ball Octane Decal, Adidas Ball Wheels, and Adidas Ball Banner, providing a neutral option for players.

Additional Adidas Club items, including the Fennec ZR-F Car Body, are anticipated to become available in the Item Shop on June 25 at 5 pm PT.

That's all we currently know about the major content updates coming in Rocket League Season 19.

