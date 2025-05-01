Rocket League x Star Wars collaboration: Everything we know

The Rocket League x Star Wars collaboration is the latest major crossover in the game, announced alongside Fortnite's own Star Wars-themed season. This new event is more than just fresh cosmetics, it also introduces multiple new game modes and weekly quests. From Darth Maul-inspired decals to a Darth Vader-inspired game mode, there's something for every Star Wars fan.

Here’s everything you must know about the Rocket League x Star Wars crossover event in Season 18.

Rocket League x Star Wars: New skins, game modes, and quests

The Star Wars event in Rocket League runs from May 2, 2025, at 9 AM PT to May 16, 2025, at 9 AM PT, offering a variety of new content to enjoy. While the skins might return to the in-game shop later i, the game modes are most likely exclusive to this event.

New Bundles

Several new Rocket League x Star Wars Bundles are arriving in the item shop:

Porsche 911 GT3 RS + Star Wars Bundle (2,800 Credits): Porsche 911 GT3 RS Car Body, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Wheels, Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Red) Wheels, Darth Vader Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Darth Maul Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Captain Phasma Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, RL Grid Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Speedsketch Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Team Switcher Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, GT3 RS Signature Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Flames Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Lightning Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Stripes Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Wings Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal

Dominus GT (Black) Car Body (with Dominus GT Engine Audio), General Grievous Dominus GT Decal, Flames Dominus GT Decal, Stripes Dominus GT Decal, Wings Dominus GT Decal, Protractor Dominus GT Decal, Techno Dominus GT Decal, Sunburst Dominus GT Decal Fennec + Star Wars Bundle (800 Credits): Fennec (Black) Car Body, Darth Vader Fennec Decal, Flames Fennec Decal, Lightning Fennec Decal, Stripes Fennec Decal, Nitty-Gritty Fennec Decal

Alongside these Bundles, there are also some individual items available to purchase:

Imperial March Player Anthem: 300 Credits

300 Credits Unstable Red Lightsaber Boost: 400 Credits

400 Credits Death Star Wheels: 700 Credits

700 Credits Death Star Goal Explosion: 2000 Credits

New quests and rewards

Players can complete the Star Wars challenges featured in the in-game menu to unlock themed rewards including:

Stormtrooper Helmet Topper

Stormtrooper Octane Decal

TIE Fighter Topper

Force Lightning Boost & Trail

The Empire Wheels

Moreover, two more repeatable quests are arriving on the same date:

Play 15 online matches: Earn a Golden Moon Crate (repeatable 5 times).

Earn a Golden Moon Crate (repeatable 5 times). Win 10 online matches: Earn 20,000 XP (no repetition limit).

New game modes

Two new Limited Time Modes will be arriving in the game:

Car Wars (May 2, 2025, to May 14, 2025): A 2v2 mode set in the Force Field Arena inspired by Darth Vader, where players score by targeting exhaust ports.

(May 2, 2025, to May 14, 2025): A 2v2 mode set in the Force Field Arena inspired by Darth Vader, where players score by targeting exhaust ports. G-Force Frenzy (May 2, 2025, to May 7, 2025): A fast-paced 3v3 mode with unlimited boost turned up to 5x the normal power.

That's everything you must know about the new Rocket League x Star Wars collaboration. For more details, you can refer to the official blog here.

