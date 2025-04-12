Rocket League Adventure Time collaboration: All items and how to get

The Adventure Time collaboration has officially arrived in Rocket League and Fortnite, creating a lot of excitement among fans of both games. This crossover introduces multiple cosmetic items inspired by the iconic cartoon series. What makes it even more interesting is that the majority of the items included in the Rocket League Bundle are also usable in Fortnite.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Adventure Time collaboration that arrived during Rocket League Season 18, including all available items and how to get them.
Rocket League Adventure Time collaboration: Everything you need to know
The Rocket League Adventure Time collaboration focuses on cosmetics for the Mamba Car Body. If you are interested in adding them to your collection, the items are available for purchase in the Adventure Time + Mamba tab of the in-game Item Shop.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
There are five Decals available in this crossover bundle:
- Finn The Human Decal
- Jake The Dog Decal
- Ombre Decal
- D-Money Decal
- Sharpshooter Decal
Along with the Decals, you’ll also unlock several color variants for the Mamba Car Body:
- Default
- Black
- Burnt Sienna
- Cobalt
- Crimson
- Forest Green
- Grey
- Lime
- Orange
- Pink
- Purple
- Saffron
- Sky Blue
- Titanium White
The full Adventure Time + Mamba Bundle costs 1,500 Credits, which is around $14.98 in real money. Purchasing it also adds all the items to your Fortnite account except these three: Ombre Decal, D-Money Decal, and Sharpshooter Decal.
Unfortunately, there are a few downsides to this crossover bundle:
- The Adventure Time Decals can only be used on the Mamba Car Body, meaning they can't be applied to even the most popular in-game cars, such as Octane or Fennec.
- You can't buy the items separately. The only way to get them is by purchasing the entire bundle for 1,500 Credits.
If you already own one or more Mamba Car Bodies, the game will offer you a slightly discounted price for the Adventure Time + Mamba Bundle. For example, owning the Default Mamba variant will change the effective price of the bundle to 1,300 Credits. The effective price could differ based on the color variant you already own.
Since the Rocket League x Adventure Time collaboration is a popular crossover, players are hoping that Epic Games eventually allows these Decals to work with other cars in the future.
Read more articles here:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.