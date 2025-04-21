Rocket League TMNT crossover: Release date and what to expect

The Rocket League TMNT crossover is set to kick off on April 22 at 5 pm PT. During the event, players will witness eye-catching rewards, new items in the shop, as well as a brand new event. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a popular team of fictional characters, including Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello.

This article will go over what you can expect from the Rocket League TMNT crossover event.

Rocket League TMNT crossover: Release and what you can expect

The Rocket League TMNT will run from April 22 at 5 pm PT until May 1, 2025, at 5 pm PT. The event will highlight many themed items and rewards, such as the Turtle Van Car Body. This car body replicates the classic van often used by the Turtle brothers as their commute around New York City.

Rewards and more

You can expect the Turtle Van Bundle to hit the shop as soon as the crossover event begins on April 22, 2025. Here is what is included:

Turtle Van Car Body

Pizza Box Decal

Vandalized Decal

Classic Turtle Van Decal

Turtle Van Stock Wheels

The Turtle Van Bundle in the Rocket League TMNT collab will cost you 2500 Credits in total.

Apart from that, you can also look forward to the upcoming Pizza Party Limited Time Mode. In this creative 4v4 mode, the ball is replaced by a large Pepperoni Pizza. Jumping is banned from the mode, and you must rely on grappling hooks to move around the arena and carry the pizza into your opponent's goal post.

Finally, the Rocket League TMNT collab also brings 11 new and exciting challenge rewards, including four fresh Player Banners representing one Turtle each. Apart from that, you can also get the Turtle Power Topper banner, TCRI Ooze Boost with a matching Trail, Shredder's Wheels, and so much more.

All of these are themed rewards and further add to your entire TMNT Rocket League experience in Season 18. You can also finish the 'Play 10 Online Matches Challenge' to earn an Ooze Canister. Opening this can grant you an item from the Accelerator, Triumph, or Zephyr Series.

