5 newest additions in Rocket League Season 18

Rocket League Season 18 began in the title on March 14, 2025. The brand new season brought in a plethora of interesting changes, such as the Futura Garden Arena map, card bodies, and more. It also introduced another method of reporting player behavior. Essentially, Season 18 is an exciting and new approach to the overall aesthetic of Rocket League.

This article will go over the five biggest additions that players will experience in Rocket League Season 18.

Rocket League Season 18: 5 biggest changes

1) New mutators

Rocket League Season 18 has introduced a series of new mutators that will allow you to customize your game during Private and Exhibition Matches. Here are all the new mutators added to the game:

Jumps : Take to the skies by increasing the number of jumps you can do at once. Do a double-jump, triple-jump, octuple-jump… Or, turn jumps off entirely and keep the competition ground level.

: Take to the skies by increasing the number of jumps you can do at once. Do a double-jump, triple-jump, octuple-jump… Or, turn jumps off entirely and keep the competition ground level. Number of Balls : Why have just one soccar ball when you could have six? Choose between having one, two, four, or six balls in play.

: Why have just one soccar ball when you could have six? Choose between having one, two, four, or six balls in play. Ball Gravity : Alter the ball's gravitational pull and let the mayhem ensue. Options include low, high, super, and good ol’ fashioned default.

: Alter the ball's gravitational pull and let the mayhem ensue. Options include low, high, super, and good ol’ fashioned default. Dodge Timer : Change the time allowed between dodges. Dial things up to unlimited and avoid ANY obstacle!

: Change the time allowed between dodges. Dial things up to unlimited and avoid ANY obstacle! Possession Score : Shake up the game by allowing players to score points just for staying in control of the ball.

: Shake up the game by allowing players to score points just for staying in control of the ball. Demolish Score : Bring on the destruction! Allow players to score up to three points for each demolition.

: Bring on the destruction! Allow players to score up to three points for each demolition. Normal Goal Score : Go for the goal like never before. Increase the points earned for each successful shot in the back of the net!

: Go for the goal like never before. Increase the points earned for each successful shot in the back of the net! Aerial Goal Score : Look out below! Increase how much you can score for each successful airborne shot.

: Look out below! Increase how much you can score for each successful airborne shot. Assist Score : Teamwork is the key to victory. Allow players to earn up to three points for each assist.

: Teamwork is the key to victory. Allow players to earn up to three points for each assist. Enforce Territories: Get back on your side! This mutator enables the Split Shot wall, dividing teams across each half of the field. Players will be demolished if they touch the ground on the opponents' side.

Furthermore, existing mutators have been modified to now include newer options. Therefore, those such as Ball Type, Max Score, Demolish, and Rumble now have newer options.

2) New map

Futura Garden in Rocket League Season 18 (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League Season 18 has introduced the brand new Futura Garden Arena map. It features wide green grassy fields for your matchups, along with tall futuristic structures on the outside of the playing field. Overall, the map provides a very open-appearing space, and has an aesthetic that bridges the gap between futuristic arenas and naturally occurring landscapes.

3) New 'Ping' sound

Rocket League Season 18 features a brand new 'Ping' sound that will play out when you almost make a goal. So, if the ball hits the goalpost or the crossbar, you will hear the new 'Ping' sound, confirming that the goal has not been scored yet. This will prevent any confusion on the part of either of the teams.

4) Voice Reporting

The Voice Reporting feature in Rocket League Season 18 allows players to block, mute, and report others by submitting audio evidence. Those who happen to record their games will be able to submit their clips. The submitted media will then be reviewed for instances of bullying, harassment, discrimination, or otherwise disrespectful behavior.

5) Rocket League Season 18 rewards

Rocket League's new tournament rewards (Image via Psyonix)

Season 18 features a plethora of Disco-themed tournament rewards. The list includes the Disco Ball Boost, Disco Floor Trail, and Disco Party Goal Explosion. The Goal Explosion effect will effectively turn the whole arena into a thriving Disco party, adding to the glamor of a goal.

Players will also experience other rewards, such as the Knighted Topper, in Rocket League Season 18.

