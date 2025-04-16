Rocket League error 71: Possible reasons and fixes

Rocket League error 71 is a common issue that players often run into. It's a connection issue that plagues the community, and can occur anywhere between launching the game, during matchmaking, and if your luck is really bad, even during ongoing matches. We can understand it's pretty frustrating, and luckily, we might just have the fix for it.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the possible reasons and fixes for the Rocket League error 71. Read below to know more.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are just workarounds and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If these fixes don't work, readers are advised to wait for an official patch from Psyonix.

Possible reasons for Rocket League error 71

As stated above, the error code 71 in Rocket League only appears for connection issues. For the most part, it is a client-side problem and not a server-side issue. Luckily, if it is the former, there are a plethora of fixes you can try to help bypass it.

This error can be caused by a faulty internet connection, or even if your computer/console has erratic internet connectivity. Being a live-service title, Rocket League is sensitive to connection issues, and an unstable internet can definitely make it frustrating to play the game.

Rocket League gameplay (Image via Psyonix)

Potential fixes for Rocket League error 71

While these fixes are not guaranteed to help you bypass the problem, they should, for the most part, at least allow you to have a few seamless games.

1) Check your internet connection

First and foremost, as basic as it might sound, checking your internet connection is of utmost priority. Check for any wear and tear on your network cables, and verify with your ISP if you're getting seamless connectivity and enough bandwidth to play the game. If this is sorted, proceed to the next step.

2) Switch to LAN

If you're playing Rocket League using a wireless connection, you are setting yourself up for failure. Playing any multiplayer live-service game on wi-fi is never advisable, least of all, Rocket League.

Safe to say, if you've been playing on wi-fi, we urge you to swap to an ethernet connection. This should help you bypass Rocket League error 71.

3) Restart your game

Restarting Rocket League is surprisingly quite an effective solution for this error. When you're faced with this problem, you can simply restart the game, and if you were in a match, you'll be able to reconnect to it automatically.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rocket League error 71. It must be noted that these fixes will only work if this issue is on the client side. If the problem is on the server side, you have to wait for Psyonix to release an official hotfix to patch the problem.

