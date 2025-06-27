How to get Fennec ZR-F in Rocket League

The Fennec ZR-F in Rocket League is a new variant of the beloved Fennec, one of the most popular cars in the game. It has the exact hitbox as the original and boasts a sleek EV-inspired design. This special version was introduced during the game’s 10th anniversary season as part of a collaboration with Adidas. It’s available in a bundle that includes several themed items.

If you’re a longtime player looking for a new vehicle for ranked matches, the Fennec ZR-F is a worthy choice. On that note, here’s how to get the car.

How to unlock the Fennec ZR-F in Rocket League

The Fennec ZR-F in Rocket League is currently available in the Item Shop as a paid bundle. To find it, go to the Item Shop from the main menu and select the Fennec ZR-F x Adidas tab in the top menu, right next to the Featured section.

The bundle costs 1,500 Credits. While it’s on the higher end, it comes with plenty of items.

The car cannot be obtained for free or purchased separately. Moreover, the bundle is only available during Rocket League Season 19 and is unlikely to return in future seasons.

The Fennec ZR-F in Rocket League (Image via Psyonix)

Here’s everything included in the Rocket League Fennec ZR-F x Adidas bundle:

Fennec ZR-F Car Body

Arsenal FC Decal for Fennec ZR-F

Real Madrid FC Decal for Fennec ZR-F

Juventus Decal for Fennec ZR-F

Manchester United Decal for Fennec ZR-F

R=CE Decal for Fennec ZR-F

Graffiti’d Decal for Fennec ZR-F

Fennec ZR-F Wheels (usable on all cars)

If you purchase this bundle, you can also use it in Fortnite Battle Royale.

To buy it, click on the Purchase Bundle button in the Fennex ZR-F x Adidas tab. If you have enough Credits, the items will be added to your inventory immediately; otherwise, the game will redirect you to purchase them with real money.

You need to spend around $14.98 to buy 1,500 Credits in Rocket League.

