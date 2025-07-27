How to get Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League for free

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League is now available as a free reward during the Summer Road Trip event. Season 19 has been generous with rewards since it celebrates Rocket League’s 10th anniversary, and the Corvette ZR1 is one of the biggest highlights. Whether you're a long-time player or someone just hopping in, owning a premium supercar like the Corvette in the game for free is a great opportunity.

What's even better is that unlocking the car in Rocket League also unlocks it in Fortnite, thanks to Epic Games's cross-game rewards system. On that note, here’s how you can get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League for free.

How to unlock the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League

To unlock the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Body for free, you must complete a set of Summer Road Trip Challenges in Rocket League. The event started on July 22, 2025, and will conclude on August 4, 2025.

Summer Road Trip quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here's the list of the Rocket League Summer Road Trip challenges and the rewards that you unlock by completing them:

Play a Private Match with custom mutators: Maddening Mutator Player Title in Rocket League and Soccer Ball League Balloon Glider in Fortnite.

Maddening Mutator Player Title in Rocket League and Soccer Ball League Balloon Glider in Fortnite. Get 15 assists or centers in Online Matches: 5,000 XP

5,000 XP Score 15 goals in Online Matches: 5,000 XP

5,000 XP Get 15 saves or epic saves in Online Matches: Hawaiian Shirt Connoisseur Player Title in Rocket League and Pro Diver Hairpin Outfit in Fortnite.

Hawaiian Shirt Connoisseur Player Title in Rocket League and Pro Diver Hairpin Outfit in Fortnite. Complete 4 Summer Road Trip challenges: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Wheels.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Wheels. Play 5 online matches using Corvette ZR1 Wheels: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Body

Alongside the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 car body, you also unlock the following Decals for free:

ZR1 Stripes

Sea Wolf Gray

Fish Farewell

ZR1 Circuit

As mentioned, completing these Rocket League challenges will also unlock the car in Fortnite and vice versa. Note that you must use the same Epic Games account for both Fortnite and Rocket League to unlock the items in both games simultaneously.

That's everything to know about unlocking the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League. This car uses the hitbox of Breakout, which is great for aerial plays and hard flicks.

