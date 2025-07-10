Best camera settings for Rocket League (2025)

Rocket League Season 19 is out, and players seem to enjoy it so far. The 10th anniversary update is full of rewards and limited-time events that seem to attract both veterans and new players to the game. As it gains popularity again, many players could be looking to improve their gameplay. One of the most effective ways to do this is by adjusting the in-game camera.

On that note, here are the best camera settings to use in Rocket League in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Rocket League best camera settings explored

Many players overlook camera settings when they first start playing Rocket League, but even small adjustments can make a significant difference in their performance. The default settings in the game are not bad, but they don't give you the best field awareness, especially for competitive matches. A better camera setting will help you react faster and judge the ball better than usual.

Best camera settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are the recommended camera settings for the current meta:

Camera Shake: Off

Off Field of View (FOV): 110°

110° Distance: 270

270 Height: 100

100 Angle: -3°

-3° Stiffness: 0.80

0.80 Swivel Speed: 10.00

10.00 Transition Speed: 1.00

1.00 Ball Camera Transition Time: 0.75

0.75 Invert Swivel: On (Optional)

Using a maximum Field of View (FOV) lets you see much more of the field around your car. For those wondering why the distance is not maxed out, that's because your car could look too small, eventually making it difficult for you to judge and control the ball.

Many gamers may also not be aware of the Invert Swivel option. It flips the direction you turn the camera to when you move the right stick or press the keyboard input to go right. Enabling it helps you look around the field quicker. However, if you don't feel comfortable using this feature, you can disable it.

Those were the best camera settings in the game. Note that they could take some time getting used to, but once you do, you will have much more awareness in every match.

