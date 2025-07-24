How to get Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free

Epic Games has just announced the Summer Road Trip, an annual event where players can get the Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free, among an array of other cosmetics. This limited-time event offers players many items and collectibles themed around summer and the vacation season. Now, gamers can obtain these unique cosmetics for free.Here's how to get the Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free.Guide to getting the Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for freePlayers can claim the Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free by completing certain quests in Rocket League, the popular sports racer game. Since many skins and items are shared between both games, Epic Games is running a parallel Summer Road Trip series in Rocket League, alongside Fortnite.Players can earn the Hairpin Skin by making fifteen or more saves or epic saves in Online matches during Rocket League’s Summer Road Trip. Meanwhile, the League Balloon Glider can be obtained by playing a private match with custom mutators during the quest.Once the quests are completed in Rocket League, players can open Fortnite, and they will get a notification about the new cosmetics that they have received. It can then be claimed or equipped right away.Complete the Rocket League Summer Road Trip quests to get the Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)The Rocket League Summer Road Trip quests are available from July 22 at 6 AM PT to August 4 at 11 PM PT. Completing the quests mentioned above will reward players with these cosmetics in their linked Fortnite account. It is recommended that players log in with the same Epic Games account to make sure the rewards transfer over.The Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests will be available from July 22 at 9 AM ET until August 7 at 2 AM ET, allowing them to earn an array of cosmetics, including the free Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin. Additionally, they will also get a new set of Summer Road Trip quests every day between July 22 and July 28, allowing them to complete their goals easily.Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and moreRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNOG Season 4 Battle Pass: Full list of every itemAll Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them