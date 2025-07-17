All Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them

Supernova weapons in Fortnite are a new set of superhero-themed weapons introduced in Chapter 6 Season 3. Although the game's weapon pool is huge and ever-changing, these new ones stand out for both their power and unique style compared to the rest. Many players might have noticed that there's a new Week 6 quest that challenges you to deal 500 damage using the Supernova weapons. You will get a whopping 30,000 XP for completing this simple challenge.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Supernova weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.
Supernova weapons in Fortnite: Everything you need to know
"Supernova Gear" refers to the new Legendary items in Chapter 6 Season 3 that are inspired by the season's superhero theme. Although the term "Supernova weapons" isn’t used explicitly in-game, it usually refers to the items found in Hero Caches and from the Academy Stands.
All Supernova weapons
Here are all the Supernova weapons in the game:
- Bass Boost
- Killswitch Revolvers
- Myst Gauntlets
For those wondering, items such as the Tracking Visor, Myst Form, Storm Beast’s Pom Poms, and Surf Cube are not weapons, just Supernova items, so they can't be used to complete the Week 6 challenge. You are required to deal damage using Bass Boost, Killswitch Revolvers, or Myst Gauntlets.
How to get
Supernova Gear can be obtained through Academy Stands or Hero Caches. Here are the two ways to find them and unlock your desired weapons:
- Visit the Supernova Academy POI: This northern POI (point of interest) has guaranteed Academy Stands spawns in both the main building and the underground labs. You can easily find Supernova items here.
- Increase Hero Rank: Complete the challenges from the Quests tab to increase your ranking. Higher ranks easily unlock access to the Hero Caches.
That's everything you need to know about the Supernova weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. If you haven't tried them yet, drop into Supernova Academy, grab a Killswitch or Myst Gauntlet, and start blasting your way around!
