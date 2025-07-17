All Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them

Supernova weapons in Fortnite are a new set of superhero-themed weapons introduced in Chapter 6 Season 3. Although the game's weapon pool is huge and ever-changing, these new ones stand out for both their power and unique style compared to the rest. Many players might have noticed that there's a new Week 6 quest that challenges you to deal 500 damage using the Supernova weapons. You will get a whopping 30,000 XP for completing this simple challenge.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Supernova weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Supernova weapons in Fortnite: Everything you need to know

"Supernova Gear" refers to the new Legendary items in Chapter 6 Season 3 that are inspired by the season's superhero theme. Although the term "Supernova weapons" isn’t used explicitly in-game, it usually refers to the items found in Hero Caches and from the Academy Stands.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

All Supernova weapons

Supernova weapons in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Here are all the Supernova weapons in the game:

Ad

Bass Boost

Killswitch Revolvers

Myst Gauntlets

For those wondering, items such as the Tracking Visor, Myst Form, Storm Beast’s Pom Poms, and Surf Cube are not weapons, just Supernova items, so they can't be used to complete the Week 6 challenge. You are required to deal damage using Bass Boost, Killswitch Revolvers, or Myst Gauntlets.

How to get

Inside the Supernova Academy (Image via Epic Games)

Supernova Gear can be obtained through Academy Stands or Hero Caches. Here are the two ways to find them and unlock your desired weapons:

Ad

Visit the Supernova Academy POI: This northern POI (point of interest) has guaranteed Academy Stands spawns in both the main building and the underground labs. You can easily find Supernova items here.

This northern POI (point of interest) has guaranteed Academy Stands spawns in both the main building and the underground labs. You can easily find Supernova items here. Increase Hero Rank: Complete the challenges from the Quests tab to increase your ranking. Higher ranks easily unlock access to the Hero Caches.

That's everything you need to know about the Supernova weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. If you haven't tried them yet, drop into Supernova Academy, grab a Killswitch or Myst Gauntlet, and start blasting your way around!

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More