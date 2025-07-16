Fortnite Fantastic Four skin leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is in full swing, and it looks like Epic Games is not done with superhero collaborations just yet. According to multiple sources, a Fortnite x Fantastic Four collaboration could be arriving soon. This rumor has been shared by various popular pages on X, such as @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR.

Interestingly, the only time Fantastic Four has officially appeared in Fortnite was back in Chapter 5 Season 4 Absolute Doom, when they had a dedicated landmark on the Fortnite map, but not cosmetic items. On that note, here’s everything we know so far about this collaboration.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors from multiple sources. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Fantastic Four skins might be releasing soon

As of this writing, leaks have hinted at quite a lot about the upcoming Fantastic Four skins. To start with, all four heroes, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and The Thing, will have their separate Bundles, but the same Fantastic Four Set.

Here’s a full breakdown of what each Bundle is expected to have:

Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic)

Outfit

Emote (featuring a prop and hologram)

Glider

Sue Storm (Invisible Woman):

Outfit

Emote

Pickaxe

Backpack

Johnny Storm (Human Torch):

Outfit (Featuring both normal and fire variant)

Emote

Emoji

Pickaxe

Backpack

The Thing:

Skin

Spray

Emote

Pickaxe

Backpack

All the Bundles are expected to be sold separately, but the exact price and release date are not known yet. Additionally, at the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether these skins will be available separately, as standalone items.

We can expect the collaboration to arrive on July 25, 2025, the release date of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Epic Games has a clear pattern of dropping such collaborations on the same day as major film premieres. For example, the recent Superman skin was released exactly on July 11, 2025, to coincide with the movie launch.

That’s everything known so far about the Fortnite x Fantastic Four collaboration. Players are advised to follow the game's official social channels to get the latest updates and official confirmations.

