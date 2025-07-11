How to unlock Superman in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 11, 2025 14:33 GMT
Superman Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
Here's how you can unlock Superman in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The season of Super is currently underway, and the superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has introduced many iconic characters and their superpowers. Now, players will be able to unlock Superman and battle it out to victory decked as the Man of Steel.

Here's everything you need to unlock Superman in Chapter 6 Season 3 and flaunt your love for the last son of Krypton.

How to unlock Superman in Fortnite

Gain 12 and 24 Account Levels, respectively, to unlock both variants of the Man of Steel (Image via Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Players will now be able to unlock Superman in Fortnite and show off their love for the Man of Steel. Players who own the Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass will need to earn 12 Account levels to unlock the Superman Outfit, while unlocking the Pen and Ink variant will require 24 Account Levels. These levels can be obtained by earning XP across various Fortnite experiences.

also-read-trending Trending

Apart from this, players can also earn additional cosmetics and matching items such as the Daily Flight Glider, Super Cape Back Bling, Crystal Smasher Pickaxe, Super Save Emote, and more. These can be obtained by gaining certain Account level milestones in the game and can be tracked from the Superman tab under the Quests section.

Reach additional Account Levels to unlock related cosmetics and items (Image via Epic Games)

Players who do not possess the Chapter 6 Season 3 Super Battle Pass will be able to unlock the free cosmetics and items in the Superman quest tier. Meanwhile, those subscribed to Fortnite Crew or possessing this season's pass will be able to get their hands on all the Outfits and items by completing the necessary milestones.

Get your hands on Superman's Call crystal to imbue yourself with superpowers (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from the outfit and the cosmetics, players will also be able to get their hands on Superman's Call crystal, a mythic item with superpowers. The first player to claim the Call crystal in the Chapter 6 Season 3 map will gain Superman's powers — the ability to fly, use their superhuman strength to face off against opponent players and teams, and melt different structures with the iconic heat vision.

Also read: When is Superman coming to Chapter 6 Season 3?

