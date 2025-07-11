When is Superman coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

The high-octane season of Super is currently underway, and the superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has introduced many iconic characters and their superpowers. Now, the legendary Man of Steel, Superman, is set to make his way to the game on July 11, 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Superman in Chapter 6 Season 3.

What time is Superman coming to Fortnite?

Superman arrives on July 11 at 9 am ET (Image via Epic Games)

The much-awaited superhero Superman is set to make his way to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on July 11 at 9 am ET, allowing fans of the Man of Steel to fight for the victory royale in style. Players will be able to unlock the outfit by possessing the Battle Pass and by earning 12 account levels. XP for the level up can be earned from any experience within the game.

Alongside the Superman skin, reaching other account level goals will reward players with an array of Superman-themed cosmetics such as Daily Flight Glider, Super Cape Back Bling, Crystal Smasher Pickaxe, Super Save Emote, and other items.

Apart from the outfit and the cosmetics, players will also be able to access Superman's Call crystal, a mythic item with game-changing powers. The first player to get their hands on the Call crystal in the Chapter 6 Season 3 map will get Superman's powers — the ability to fly, melt structures with heat vision, and use their superhuman strength to face off against opponent players and teams.

Superman's Fortress of Solitude POI is also arriving on July 15, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

These new powers are a game-changer, offering a significant advantage and boost against the current roster of mythic items, weapons, and powers in the game. However, if other players or teams successfully take down the one possessing Superman's powers, the player will revert to their normal self and rift back to the battlefield.

With the much-awaited film by James Gunn releasing today, July 11, 2025, the powers arrive at the right moment for fans of the franchise to show off their fandom for their favorite hero in the game. Apart from this, the highly anticipated Superman Fortress of Solitude POI is also set to arrive with the upcoming Fortnite update on July 15, 2025, and fans are in for a treat.

