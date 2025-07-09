Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and items

Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit are reportedly on their way. With the Superman collaboration kicking things up a notch on July 11, 2025, it makes sense for Epic Games to up the ante on DC cosmetics. Bringing these two larger-than-life characters to the Metaverse is going to build hype and anticipation.

The information at hand was presented by veteran leaker @iFireMonkey on X. That said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit, other cosmetics associated with them, and the price.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @iFireMonkey, and the information provided should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit release date leaked

According to the leak, the Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit will be listed in the Item Shop on July 10, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. If you're a fan of the characters and look forward to virtually cosplaying as them, you won't have to wait long.

As an added treat, on July 11, 2025, Superman's powers will also be added as gameplay mechanics.

Fortnite Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit expected price and other associated cosmetics

As per the leak, there are a total of eight cosmetics; four per character. As of this writing, it would seem that only Mister Terrific has a bundle associated with him. Everything belonging to the Engineer will have to be purchased separately, but hopefully, that's not the case. That said, here's the list of cosmeics and their expected price:

Mister Terrific:

Mister Terrific Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks)

Outfit: Mister Terrific (1,500 V-Bucks, includes a LEGO Style)

Pickaxe: T-Axe (800 V-Bucks)

Emote: Terrific Traverse (400 V-Bucks)

Backbling: T-Spheres (300 V-Bucks)

Engineer:

Outfit: The Engineer (DC) (1,500 V-Bucks, includes a LEGO Style)

Emote: Nanite Flex (Interlocked Functionality Emote)

Backbling: Nanite Booster (300 V-Bucks)

Emote: Super Ovation (400 V-Bucks)

In addition to these characters, we could potentially see more added to the game at a later date. With this phase of the storyline being a DC crossover in many ways, we could see heroes from the DCU join until the end of Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

