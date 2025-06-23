According to the latest Fortnite leaks, potential themes for Chapter 7 have been revealed. The information comes from several reputable leakers and data miners within the community. The next major phase of the storyline is far away, but we now have an idea of what to expect from it. While the story itself remains unknown, some elements have been identified.
Chapter 7 Season 1 is slated to be themed around a "Gala," while Chapter 7 Season 2 is themed around Norse/Nordic Culture/Influences. A rather diverse choice, but interesting nonetheless. Here is more on the topic at hand.
Fortnite leaks hint at themes for Chapter 7 - Seasons 1 and 2
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Based on the leaked survey images, leakers have concluded that Chapter 7 Season 1 will have a Gala theme. It will likely be a result of the events that occur towards the end of Chapter 6. What these are remains unknown, but we could gain some insight in the coming months.
As for Chapter 7 Season 2's Norse/Nordic theme, it'll likely be a continuation of overall events from Chapter 7 Season 1. Again, we don't know what happens, but we can assume that the Gods could be back in the picture once more. Since Chapter 5 Season 2 featured Gods, we could see a repeat in themes.
For now, all we have are leaked survey skins, some of which could be featured on the Battle Pass when the time comes. Epic Games is known for featuring survey characters in-game. Those that don't make the cut for the Battle Pass will likely be added to the game via the Fortnite Item Shop.
Given that skins are a big deal in-game, we'll be seeing a lot more of them once Chapter 7 kicks off. If the rumors about Chapter 7 Season 1 and onward being created using UEFN are true, the entire game will look and feel very different from its current state.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Fortnite leaks suggest "Minigames" could be next big thing in Chapter 7
- Fortnite leaks seemingly confirm long-awaited One Piece collaboration
- Fortnite leaks suggest collaboration with Kellogg's in development