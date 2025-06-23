According to the latest Fortnite leaks, potential themes for Chapter 7 have been revealed. The information comes from several reputable leakers and data miners within the community. The next major phase of the storyline is far away, but we now have an idea of what to expect from it. While the story itself remains unknown, some elements have been identified.

Ad

Chapter 7 Season 1 is slated to be themed around a "Gala," while Chapter 7 Season 2 is themed around Norse/Nordic Culture/Influences. A rather diverse choice, but interesting nonetheless. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Fortnite leaks hint at themes for Chapter 7 - Seasons 1 and 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Based on the leaked survey images, leakers have concluded that Chapter 7 Season 1 will have a Gala theme. It will likely be a result of the events that occur towards the end of Chapter 6. What these are remains unknown, but we could gain some insight in the coming months.

As for Chapter 7 Season 2's Norse/Nordic theme, it'll likely be a continuation of overall events from Chapter 7 Season 1. Again, we don't know what happens, but we can assume that the Gods could be back in the picture once more. Since Chapter 5 Season 2 featured Gods, we could see a repeat in themes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, all we have are leaked survey skins, some of which could be featured on the Battle Pass when the time comes. Epic Games is known for featuring survey characters in-game. Those that don't make the cut for the Battle Pass will likely be added to the game via the Fortnite Item Shop.

Given that skins are a big deal in-game, we'll be seeing a lot more of them once Chapter 7 kicks off. If the rumors about Chapter 7 Season 1 and onward being created using UEFN are true, the entire game will look and feel very different from its current state.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More