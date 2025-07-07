Fortnite x Superman release date announced 

The superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is in full swing, and fans seem to love it so far. Epic Games has finally announced that the highly anticipated Fortnite x Superman major update will go live on July 11, 2025, perfectly timed with the new Superman movie's release. While the season's official trailer already gave us a glimpse, this upcoming patch will officially bring his Mythic abilities and unlockable cosmetics into the game.

Ad

On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite x Superman update in Chapter 6 Season 3 so far.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

What to expect from Fortnite x Superman update

The July 11, 2025 update will bring a brand new experience to Chapter 6 Season 3. To start with, while the Superman skin is part of the Battle Pass and is visible in the official trailer as well as the blog, it will finally be available to unlock through quests on this day. There will be multiple Superman-themed items such as Cape, Glider, and more.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The biggest addition would be the Superman Mythic abilities, which would allow you to transform into the Man of Steel mid-game, and equip you with flight and heat vision, as seen in the trailer. For now, it's unknown whether multiple players can use it in one game, or it could be something like the classic Thanos Mythic update from a few years back, where only one player claimed it and dominated the battlefield.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the Fortress of Solitude POI is most likely arriving on July 11, 2025, as well. We already have multiple in-game items featuring this iconic location, such as the Look Up! Loading Screen and the Hope Grafitti. This location also plays a major role in the upcoming movie, so it would make perfect sense to add it to the game on the same date.

That's everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite x Superman update. Players are advised to follow the game's official social channels for more information.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More