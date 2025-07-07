Fortnite x Superman release date announced 

The superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is in full swing, and fans seem to love it so far. Epic Games has finally announced that the highly anticipated Fortnite x Superman major update will go live on July 11, 2025, perfectly timed with the new Superman movie's release. While the season's official trailer already gave us a glimpse, this upcoming patch will officially bring his Mythic abilities and unlockable cosmetics into the game.
On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite x Superman update in Chapter 6 Season 3 so far.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.
What to expect from Fortnite x Superman update
The July 11, 2025 update will bring a brand new experience to Chapter 6 Season 3. To start with, while the Superman skin is part of the Battle Pass and is visible in the official trailer as well as the blog, it will finally be available to unlock through quests on this day. There will be multiple Superman-themed items such as Cape, Glider, and more.
The biggest addition would be the Superman Mythic abilities, which would allow you to transform into the Man of Steel mid-game, and equip you with flight and heat vision, as seen in the trailer. For now, it's unknown whether multiple players can use it in one game, or it could be something like the classic Thanos Mythic update from a few years back, where only one player claimed it and dominated the battlefield.
Additionally, the Fortress of Solitude POI is most likely arriving on July 11, 2025, as well. We already have multiple in-game items featuring this iconic location, such as the Look Up! Loading Screen and the Hope Grafitti. This location also plays a major role in the upcoming movie, so it would make perfect sense to add it to the game on the same date.
That's everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite x Superman update. Players are advised to follow the game's official social channels for more information.
