After Superman, Lex Luthor might be coming to Fortnite next

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super is currently underway, and the hero-themed season has introduced an array of popular characters such as Superman, Robin, and more. Now, the latest leaks and mined data by @l3stei and @Wensoing suggest that iconic villain Lex Luthor could be joining the roster in this high-octane installment.

Here's everything you need to know about Lex Luthor potentially making his way to the game, based on the latest leaks and mined data.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Lex Luthor could be making his way to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners @l3stei and @Wensoing hint at the potential arrival of Lex Luthor to the high-octane season of Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

Luthor is a known antagonist in the DC universe, known for his bitter rivalry with Superman, making it the perfect launchpad to introduce the devious villain.

Mined data suggests that there is a hidden Superman-related skin that features a whole set and is accompanied by two Emotes. One of those Emotes has city props, possibly related to Luthor's rampage.

Additional information by legacy leaker @ShiinaBR also suggests that Luthor's iconic power suit could be making its way to the arsenal of mythic hero items this season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 already features an array of superhero-themed items such as Myst Gauntlets, Bass Boost, and the upcoming Storm Beasts' Pom Poms. Luthor's power suit could blend in seamlessly with the current theme, offering players a diverse range of contrasting items to play with.

Since the current season contains many superheroes, Epic Games could introduce villains like Lex Luthor to balance the forces of good with evil elements. With Daigo's powers on the rise, he could very well summon some of the antagonists from the superhero universe.

Epic Games has not made any official statement regarding the arrival of Lex Luthor in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Players will have to wait for a teaser or an official confirmation from the developers to see if these leaks and mined data hold true.

