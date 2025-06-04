Fortnite UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistant

Fortnite UEFN is one of the most significant aspects of the game, with thousands of players jumping into unique, creator-made experiences and worlds. Recently, Unreal Fest announced AI NPCs for these worlds, and now, some new leaks from renowned third-party sources @Hypex and @ShiinaBR suggest that an AI assistant could be following suit. Based on these leaks, it could help creators with their islands and offer an array of features.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about a potential AI assistant in Fortnite UEFN, as per the latest leaks.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite UEFN could be getting an AI assistant

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fortnite UEFN is set to receive an array of major updates and features this year, ranging from new collaborations with popular franchises such as Squid Game and Star Wars to AI-powered NPCs making their way to the game. According to the latest reports and information from legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex and @ShiinaBR, an AI-powered agent may also be on its way.

The latest rumors suggest that the AI agent will be powered by the GPT 4.1 model and will help Fortnite UEFN creators write Verse code. Verse is the primary coding architecture for these custom experiences developed by Epic Games, allowing users to create interactions and game rules. Additionally, the agent could also help UEFN creators design the map by providing effective suggestions and ideas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The arrival of an AI agent could be a revolutionary feature for UEFN experiences, providing creators with the tools to build complex and layered worlds without being limited by their coding skills. The AI agent could also provide innovative ideas that could elevate the gameplay offerings of these unique experiences.

Considering that AI has already seemingly taken on a rather major role in Fortnite with the recent deployment of the Darth Vader AI and the upcoming AI-powered NPCs, the possibility of an AI agent being added isn't too far-fetched.

Ad

That said, readers should note that Epic Games has not given any timeline or confirmation regarding the arrival of these UEFN experiences. Creators will have to wait for an official announcement from the developers to see when this game-changing feature could be making its way to their portals.

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More