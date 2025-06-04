Fortnite will support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2

Fortnite has just teased support for the Nintendo Switch 2, set to release on June 5, 2025. Apart from a host of performance and graphical improvements to the game, Epic Games will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2. This will allow players to use their Joy-Cons for aiming and navigating, making it a huge quality-of-life update to the console's experience.
Here's everything you need to know about support for mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2 for Fortnite.
Fortnite will now support Joy-Con mouse support on Nintendo Switch 2
Epic Games has just teased the arrival of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2, set to release in 24 hours. Apart from a host of visual improvements, such as support for 60 FPS and greater view distances, developers have finally implemented mouse controls on the Switch 2. This will allow players to use one or both of the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse to aim as well as navigate the UI.
With mouse controls enabled, the right analog stick will be disabled, and players will be able to rotate their character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse. Additionally, there will also be a cursor visible while navigating the UI, making it easier to navigate and select.
When players are using the right or both controllers as a mouse, the ZR button will be treated as “primary click.” Additionally, if the left controller is used as a mouse, ZL will be treated as the primary click.
Here are the following game modes where Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control will be supported in Fortnite:
- Battle Royale
- Zero Build - Battle Royale
- Team Rumble
- Reload
- Reload - Zero Build
- OG
- OG Zero Build
How to enable Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse control in Fortnite
Players can enable the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control on their Joy-Con by following these simple steps:
- Head over to the Settings in the Lobby or while playing Fortnite Battle Royale.
- Navigate to the Mouse tab.
- Now, select Right, Left, or Both under “Mouse Controls.”
- Once done, save and exit.
Additionally, players using the Left mouse controls are recommended to enable the Swap Movement Thumbstick setting. This will essentially allow the character to move with the right thumbstick instead of the left thumbstick, making the gameplay seamless for left-handed players.
