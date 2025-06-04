Epic Games confirms Fortnite Save the World will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2

Epic Games has just teased compatibility for the new Nintendo Switch 2, and Fortnite Save the World has been excluded from the list of supported games. While the popular Battle Royale will be available to play, the developers have confirmed that the popular PvE will not be available on this next-generation console, much to the disdain of players.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Save the World being incompatible on Nintendo Switch 2.

Epic Games confirms that Fortnite Save the World will be unavailable on the Nintendo Switch 2

Epic Games has just released an array of teasers to promote support for Battle Royale in the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which releases on June 5, 2025. While Fortnite is supported, Epic Games has clearly stated that Save the World, the massively popular PvE game, will be unavailable on the new console.

Fortnite Save the World is one of the most popular games, and many of its assets and lore have impacted the growth and development of the Battle Royale. Despite being released in 2017, thousands of players still dive into the unique gameplay and take on hordes of mobs.

Considering that it is a paid game, players are visibly disappointed by the lack of support for Fortnite Save the World on the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. While the former Switch had no support for the PvE mode, players had expected the next generation to finally offer support for this paid game. However, it seems the Switch 2 will not support STW anytime soon.

On the official blog, Epic Games has stated that apart from Save the World, all other Fortnite games will be available for players. The developers have not given any additional information regarding whether or when the PvE mode will be supported on this new console.

With thousands of active players and many Founder's edition owners, the lack of support for this game mode on Nintendo Switch 2 has drawn the ire of the gaming community. The additional lack of communication regarding the future of the game on Nintendo devices could hint at slim chances of compatibility down the line.

