Fortnite Save The World reportedly missing on Nintendo Switch 2

The much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and the launch of the next generation of the popular console has left fans excited. Alongside the new handheld, Nintendo has announced many new games as well as existing ones that will be supported on it.

While Fortnite was mentioned in the extensive showcase, some more recent information provided by @iFireMonkey suggests that Save the World may be missing from the list of supported games.

Read on to know more about Fortnite Save The World reportedly missing on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is based on information shared by @iFireMonkey. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Save The World seems to be missing from the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog

According to information shared by legacy leaker and data miner @iFireMonkey, Fortnite Save the World is seemingly missing from the list of supported games and upgrades announced alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new console is set to feature an improved resolution and an array of features, offering players an immersive experience in their favorite games.

The latest Nintendo Direct event showcased sizzler reels for a host of partner games for the Switch 2, including Fortnite. However, it seems that Save the World was not premiered or referenced in the clip. The looter shooter is the original game mode that eventually spawned the massively popular battle royale, so it's surprising that it was not mentioned anywhere.

However, according to a post on the social media platform X by the official Unreal Engine account, Fortnite will have native support for the Nintendo Switch 2. The post also states that they have added support for Unreal Engine 4 and 5 for the new handheld and that an array of games for it based on the game engine is set to arrive in the future.

Since Save the World is based on Unreal Engine 4, it is quite possible that the game could receive native support for the upcoming console. However, Epic Games has not made any official statement to confirm these speculations. Players will have to await a confirmation or an update from the developers to see if they can continue defeating hostile mobs in the new generation of the Nintendo Switch.

