How to get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free

To celebrate the launch of Blitz Royale, Epic Games is giving away the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free. Once you earn them, they are yours to keep. What's unique about them is that they have a golden pattern, which may hold some significance to the Golden Rift seen in the Blitz Royale teaser. It likely has no relation to the storyline but is just a cool design choice.
If you want to acquire the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free, here's what you need to do. It shouldn't take much time, given that each round is very short, but a bit of effort will be needed.
Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite can be earned for free; here's how
To get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite, you'll have to play matches in Blitz Royale. Since the duration of each match is rather short, you will be able to play multiple matches within a set period to earn these freebies. Keep in mind that you'll have until July 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to collect these cosmetics.
To earn the Blitz Knight (Outfit), you'll need to be in the top 10 players in 20 different Blitz Royale matches. Alternatively, you can also earn a total of 15 Account Levels by playing any mode to earn the cosmetic.
As for the Blitz ‘Brella (Glider), you will have to earn a Victory Royale three times in Blitz Royale to get the cosmetic. They don't have to be consecutive, but if you can manage, it'll speed up the process.
What happens if you can't get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free?
If you can't or don't want to complete the tasks to earn these cosmetics, that's alright. Epic Games has mentioned that they may be purchasable in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. Of course, this means that if you want to own them, you'll have to spend V-Bucks. If that's not a concern for you, then there's no problem.
However, if you want to keep your V-Bucks for rainy days, earning them by playing Blitz Royale is the best option. Since Epic Games is giving them away for free, it's best to claim them while you can, as there's no telling when (or if) they'll be listed for sale at a later date.
