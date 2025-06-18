How to get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free

To celebrate the launch of Blitz Royale, Epic Games is giving away the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free. Once you earn them, they are yours to keep. What's unique about them is that they have a golden pattern, which may hold some significance to the Golden Rift seen in the Blitz Royale teaser. It likely has no relation to the storyline but is just a cool design choice.

If you want to acquire the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free, here's what you need to do. It shouldn't take much time, given that each round is very short, but a bit of effort will be needed.

Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite can be earned for free; here's how

Blitz Knight Outfit (Image via Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

To get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite, you'll have to play matches in Blitz Royale. Since the duration of each match is rather short, you will be able to play multiple matches within a set period to earn these freebies. Keep in mind that you'll have until July 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to collect these cosmetics.

Trending

Blitz ‘Brella (Glider) (Image via Epic Games)

To earn the Blitz Knight (Outfit), you'll need to be in the top 10 players in 20 different Blitz Royale matches. Alternatively, you can also earn a total of 15 Account Levels by playing any mode to earn the cosmetic.

As for the Blitz ‘Brella (Glider), you will have to earn a Victory Royale three times in Blitz Royale to get the cosmetic. They don't have to be consecutive, but if you can manage, it'll speed up the process.

What happens if you can't get the Blitz Knight Outfit and Blitz Brella Glider in Fortnite for free?

If you can't or don't want to complete the tasks to earn these cosmetics, that's alright. Epic Games has mentioned that they may be purchasable in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. Of course, this means that if you want to own them, you'll have to spend V-Bucks. If that's not a concern for you, then there's no problem.

However, if you want to keep your V-Bucks for rainy days, earning them by playing Blitz Royale is the best option. Since Epic Games is giving them away for free, it's best to claim them while you can, as there's no telling when (or if) they'll be listed for sale at a later date.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More