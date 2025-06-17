Michael Jackson debuts in Fortnite Festival Season 9

Michael Jackson will finally debut in Fortnite Festival Season 9. The late pop sensation's legacy will now live through the Metaverse as well. While the scope of this collaboration is rather limited, it's a start, which will, hopefully, grow over time and expand into a full-blown crossover.

It has taken a while for the superstar to be featured in-game, but it's better late than never. Here's what you need to know about this small but meaningful collaboration between Fortnite and Michael Jackson.

Fortnite Festival Season 9 introduced Michael Jackson to the Metaverse

Michael Jackson is coming to Fortnite Festival Season 9 (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Festival Season 9 Music Pass will contain both free and premium rewards, which include Jam Tracks. One of them is rather popular even by modern standards, and laid the foundation for Michael Jackson in many ways. Released in 1970, "ABC" by The Jackson 5 took over Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and even replaced The Beatles' "Let It Be" at the number-one spot.

This same song will be available when Fortnite Festival Season 9 kicks off in just a few hours. It's not a Michael Jackson solo, but it marks his legacy in many ways, especially since he sang it when he was 11 years old. And 55 years later, it's still popular and considered a classic.

Could we see a more detailed Fortnite x Michael Jackson collaboration in the future?

As far as it can be said, Epic Games wants the Metaverse to be a mecca of sorts for players worldwide. It tries to cater to different tastes when it comes to music, gameplay, and everything in between.

With Fortnite Festival Season 9 being Michael Jackson's induction into the game, more will follow. In times to come, we could see numerous Outfits, his legendary moonwalk turned into an emote, and many more songs featured as Jam Tracks.

With the Metaverse constantly expanding and adding new modes such as LEGO Fortnite Expeditions and Fortnite Blitz Royale, imagination is the only limit. Nevertheless, it's best not to get ahead of ourselves, as collaborations with artists take a long time to mature and come to fruition. If there is a more detailed Fortnite x Michael Jackson collaboration in development, it's months, if not years, away.

