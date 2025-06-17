Fortnite Festival Season 9 featuring Bruno Mars: Date, outfits, jam tracks, and more

Fortnite Festival Season 9 featuring Bruno Mars has officially been confirmed. Epic Games has revealed everything we need to know about the collaboration, and there's a lot to go over. Bruno Mars is not just going to be heading Fortnite Festival Season 9, but will take over the Jam Stage in full capacity on June 18, 2025.

He's indeed not the first major artist to take the spotlight, but then again, no one else is Bruno Mars. As such, the hype is real, and the community cannot keep calm. That said, here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Festival x Bruno Mars.

Fortnite Festival Season 9 x Bruno Mars: Everything you need to know

Game improvements

Fortnite Festival Season 9 Main Stage (Image via Epic Games)

Let's get the boring, but necessary stuff out of the way first: game improvement. With every new season of Fortnite Festival, Epic Games tries to improve the overall experience. Here's the list of changes coming:

All-time leaderboards for songs return, with community feedback integrated for the relaunch. Data will already be in the all-time leaderboards when you boot up Season 9!

for songs return, with community feedback integrated for the relaunch. Data will already be in the all-time leaderboards when you boot up Season 9! The all-time leaderboards will be available in the Music Library and Main Leaderboards screens.

Access your favorite songs in the Main Stage quicker! Whether you’re browsing by title or artist, you’ll be able to browse featured and owned Jam Tracks by choosing alphabetical letter options . Lookin’ for Bruno Mars songs? Select “A-B” in the dropdown!

. Lookin’ for Bruno Mars songs? Select “A-B” in the dropdown! This one’s for ALL Fortnite players: True Random is here. When you choose “Random” for your Lobby Music, a new song will play when the current song ends or when you return to the Lobby.

If you have any songs favorited, Random will only take from your favorites.

Outfits and other cosmetics

Bruno-San in the flesh! (Image via Epic Games)

It's Fortnite Festival Season 9, and you can rest assured that Bruno Mars is going to show up in style. Here's a list of Outfits and cosmetics that will be part of the World Tour Bundle listed in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Bruno-San (Outfit)

Bruno's Collection (Back Bling)

Floating Notes (Contrail)

Bonde do Brunão (Emote)

Bonde do Brunão (Jam Track)

Key Charm (Keytar)

Worldwide (Bass)

Premium Music Pass rewards (Image via Epic Games)

The World Tour Bundle will be listed until the end of Fortnite Festival Season 9 alongside these two brilliant Jam Tracks:

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars - “APT”

Fortnite Festival Season 9 Music Pass

Looking good there, Bruno! (Image via Epic Games)

It can't be a Festival without a new Music Pass, and the upcoming one is filled to the brim with rewards. Like always, it will cost 1,400 V-Bucks, and here are a few you'll earn as you level up:

Die With A Smile Bruno (Outfit)

Red Hearts Kit (Drums)

Bruno Mars - “Bruno-San’s Theme Song” (Jam Track)

Sabotage - “Mun Ra (part. Instituto)” (Jam Track)

Jackson 5 - “ABC” (Jam Track)

Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open” (Jam Track)

Free Music Pass rewards (Image via Epic Games)

If you don't feel like getting the Music Pass for Fortnite Festival Season 9, there are plenty of freebies to claim as well:

Dreamer's Two-Shot (Back Bling)

Sonic Splash (Guitar)

Hype! (Emote)

Paddle (Bass)

Epic Games - “Dance Therapy” (Jam Track)

Epic Games - “Into the Underworld” (Jam Track) (This track was previously “Predator” in Harmonix's AUDICA!

Epic Games - “Move” (Jam Track) (This track is a re-recording of “Parlayed” from Harmonix’s FUSER!)

Epic Games - “Let It Burn” (Jam Track)

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite Festival Season 9 featuring Bruno Mars. In just a few hours, you'll be able to say: "채영이가 좋아하는 랜덤 게임, 랜덤 게임 - Game start!" If you're interested in knowing more about the update v36.10, check out the early patch notes.

