Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes: LEGO Expeditions, Blitz Royale, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes contain information about the first major update of this season. Two new modes will be introduced to the Metaverse alongside a plethora of fresh content. Epic Games has not revealed everything, but we know enough to make an educated guess, thanks to leakers.

Not everything mentioned in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes will come to fruition (immediately or at all). However, it will provide insight into what we can expect. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

Disclaimer: Parts of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes are based on leaks.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes, two things can be confirmed: LEGO Fortnite Expeditions and Fortnite Blitz Royale will be launching on June 18, 2025. There are LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops as well to celebrate the occasion.

Other than this, everything else is based on speculation and what we know from leaks. Here is the list of all possible content that will be added once the downtime ends:

We could also see cosmetics being added, but there's no word on that for the time being. Things seem to be a bit out of place for this update; nevertheless, with two new modes being released, there will be plenty to keep players engaged.

On that note, everything added during the update will not go live all at once. With Epic Games going away for their Summer Break, things will be rationed out or released part by part to ensure that content will not go stale.

That's about everything we know for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (June 18, 2025, v36.10 update) early patch notes. Expect more information to surface shortly before and during downtime.

