LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops will go live in a few hours, and you'll be able to earn some freebies while enjoying a livestream of a creator of your choice. All in all, it's a win-win situation. If you're not able to immediately try out the new mode, this is your window into LEGO Fortnite Expeditions and everything it has to offer.

Don't worry if you've missed out on getting Fortnite Super Twitch Drops; they'll likely be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop soon. Circling back to the topic at hand, here's everything to know about the LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops.

List of all LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops (Image via Epic Games)

To celebrate the launch of LEGO Fortnite Expeditions, three freebies are being given out to all players. Two of them are only usable in LEGO modes, while the other will be part of the game in general. Here is the list:

Xerick Dares (Loading Screen) : Watch for 30 minutes to earn.

: Watch for 30 minutes to earn. Dorm Display (Decor Item) : Watch for 60 cumulative minutes to earn.

: Watch for 60 cumulative minutes to earn. Supernova Street Light (Decor Item): Watch for 90 cumulative minutes to earn.

How to get all LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops

Go Super in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions (Image via Epic Games)

To get all three freebies, you'll have to tune into any channel in the LEGO Fortnite category. In addition, you'll have to ensure that your Epic Games account is connected to Twitch. Here are the steps in case you need help.

Visit the Epic Games website and log in to your account.

and log in to your account. Go to your Account Settings .

. Click the Connections tab.

tab. Find the Twitch icon and click Connect .

icon and click . Now, in the new pop-up window, press the purple Authorize button.

The LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Twitch Drops will go live on June 18, 2025, from 9:00 AM Eastern Time onward and will end on June 23, 2025, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

You will have five days in hand to collect all the freebies, which gives you plenty of time to watch livestreams for a total of 90 minutes. If by chance you miss out on earning these Twitch Drops, don't worry, they should be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

