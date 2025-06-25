Fortnite Squid Grounds Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

Fortnite Squid Grounds Cup is a new limited-time tournament introduced as part of the Squid Game collaboration. As the final season of the popular Netflix show approaches, this event comes at the perfect time. The tournament will be exclusively played in the Reload mode's new map, named Squid Grounds. Players will get a chance to win brand-new Squid Game-themed items for free.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Squid Grounds Cup.
Fortnite Squid Grounds Cup: Everything you need to know
Epic Games announced the Squid Grounds Cup in the official Fortnite x Squid Game blog post. For clarification, there are two tournaments:
- Squid Grounds Cup (June 25): Offers free cosmetics for top players
- Squid Grounds Console Cash Cup (June 18, June 25, August 11): Features a real cash prize for console players.
How to participate
Here’s how you can join the Squid Grounds Cup:
- Launch Fortnite and go to the Compete tab from the home screen.
- Find the Squid Grounds Cup event page.
- Check your region’s start time and click the yellow Participate button during that specific time slot.
Make sure that you and your teammates are at the party and don't have Cabined Accounts. Players will be given a 2.5-hour window to play a total of 10 matches on June 25, 2025.
Rewards
There are two cosmetic rewards available in this event:
- Masterful Stare Spray: Earn 8 total points during the tournament.
- Games Guard Outfit: Become the top performer in your region.
Here's the placement cutoff to unlock the free Games Guard Outfit:
- OCE: Top 150
- ASIA: Top 150
- ME: Top 150
- EU: Top 1350
- BR: Top 150
- NAC: Top 900
- NAW: Top 150
That’s everything you need to know about the Squid Grounds Cup. Note that the rewards featured in the tournament are not exclusive and will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop later.
