Fortnite Kings League collaboration announced for 2025 World Cup in Paris

Fortnite has officially announced a brand-new collaboration with the Kings League to celebrate the Kings World Cup Clubs Paris 2025. This is one of the biggest sports events of the summer, and the fans are excited to see what’s coming. The announcement was made by the official Kings League X account, alongside the Fortnite Spanish account. The collaboration focuses on goal celebrations and choosing the best one to add in-game.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Kings League collaboration.
Fortnite may add a Kings World Cup Clubs Paris 2025 goal celebration as an Emote
For those who don't know, Kings League is a fast-paced 7-vs-7 football league that blends traditional sports with modern entertainment and community-driven features. It has grown rapidly in the last few years, and now it’s going global with the Kings World Cup Clubs Paris 2025. This tournament takes place from June 1, 2025, to June 14, 2025, in Paris, and features 32 football clubs from around the world.
As part of the crossover, the Fortnite Spain account encouraged fans to look out for exciting goal celebrations during the tournament. They asked players to tag standout moments on social media, and one of these celebrations will be turned into an official Emote. The Kings League account shared a video of several players showcasing their fun and unique celebration dances, inviting fans to help decide which one deserves to be in the title.
Although Epic Games has not confirmed a final date for announcing the Emote, it is expected to be revealed during the grand finals of the Kings World Cup Clubs Paris 2025. Based on past Icon Series Emotes, the new one is expected to cost 500 V-Bucks as well.
That's everything we know about the Fortnite x Kings League collaboration so far. With fans watching closely, it's shaping up to be one of the most unique and memorable ones the game has done so far.
