When does Star Wars Fortnite season end?

We’re getting close to the end of the Fortnite Galactic Battle season, and fans have truly enjoyed all the exciting Star Wars-themed content this time around. From lightsaber battles to unique skins and quests, it’s been a fun for everyone. This season is just 35 days long, making it one of the shortest in the game. Considering this, many players might be curious to know when it exactly ends.

Here's everything you need to know about the Star Wars Fortnite season and what to expect from the upcoming live event.

When does Fortnite Galactic Battle season end?

The Galactic Battle season officially ends on June 7, 2025. Epic Games confirmed this when the season launched, and so far, everything seems to be on track, except the small delay while deploying the v35.10 patch. This means players have only a few days to complete their pending quests, level up, and unlock all Battle Pass rewards.

For those unaware, the Galactic Battle was a major collaborative season with the Star Wars franchise, and everything from the POIs, to weapons, and even bosses were from the same. Numerous Star Wars-inspired cosmetics were available through both the Battle Pass and the in-game item shop.

One of the biggest highlights of the season was the addition of the Darth Vader AI, who could talk to the players upon engagement. However, this feature brought a lot of controversy around using James Earl Jones' voice, and even some wild responses the AI was giving sometimes. Nonetheless, there were endless memes across social media platforms and millions of players seemed to enjoy the chaos.

We had the complete schedule of major updates provided on the very first day of the season:

May 2, 2025: Imperial takeover

Imperial takeover May 8, 2025: The Pull of the Force

The Pull of the Force May 22, 2025: Mandalorian Rising

Mandalorian Rising May 28, 2025: Star Destroyer Bombardment

Star Destroyer Bombardment June 7, 2025: Death Star Sabotage

Another major occurence during this season was the return of the game on Apple devices in the US market after years of legal battle. The developers have officially confirmed the game will also launch for iOS and iPadOS in Japan later this year, but there's still no announcement regarding a global release.

Is there a live event?

For those wondering if the Fortnite Galactic Battle seasn is going to have a live event, the answer is yes. The Death Star Sabotage event will be hosted on June 7, 2025, and will be playable through a seperate in-game playlist that will only be accessible on the last day of the season.

While Epic Games hasn’t officially shared all the details, teasers have shown the Death Star looming in the sky. This even will wrap up the Star Wars storyline and set up a transition to the next season that is expected to be superhero themed.

That's everything you need to know about the Galactic Battle season and the live event. As of now, there’s no sign of any delay, and things seem to be on track. Under any unforeseen circumstances, if the next season get's postponed, Epic Games will most likely inform the fans beforehand.

