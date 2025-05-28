Fortnite Death Star event: How to participate, timing, and more

Epic Games has just announced the much-awaited Fortnite Death Star event. It will conclude the season of Galactic Battle, serving as a final reckoning for the overarching fight between the Forces in this season. Apart from the event, players will get their hands on an array of free rewards and unique cosmetics.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Death Star event.

How to participate in the Fortnite Death Star event

Jump into the 'Death Star Sabotage' experience to join the Fortnite Death Star event (Image via Epic Games)

Players can participate in the Fortnite Death Star event by heading over to the Discover tab and looking for the Death Star Sabotage tile in the top row. Once logged in, they will be able to pilot an X-wing or Imperial TIE fighter while waiting for the event to begin.

Players can join this event with parties of up to four players, allowing teams to enjoy this experience together.

Apart from the event, players who log into the game between June 3, 2025, at 9 AM ET and June 10 at 9 AM ET will receive the free Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Captain Phasma’s Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe. These unique collectibles will make the season-end event more exciting as you await the final showdown.

Players can also access the Galactic Battle Twitch extension starting May 29, 2025. Watching Fortnite on Twitch for specific periods will reward players with five Sprays based on popular Star Wars factions.

When is the Fortnite Death Star event taking place?

The Fortnite Death Star event will take place on June 7 at 2 PM ET (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Death Star event will start on June 7, 2025, at 2 PM ET. Players can log into the Death Star Sabotage experience before 2 PM ET to ensure they are there on time. Additionally, since many players will log into the servers at the same time, it is recommended to join after the experience goes live at 12 PM ET.

Here is the timing for the Fortnite Death Star event across major time zones:

India (IST) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 11:30 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 11:30 PM UTC – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 6:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 6:00 PM United Kingdom (BST ) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 7:00 PM

) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 7:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 8:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 8:00 PM South Africa (SAST ) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 8:00 PM

) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 8:00 PM Moscow (MSK) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 9:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 9:00 PM UAE (GST) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 10:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 10:00 PM Indonesia (WIB) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM Singapore (SGT) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM China (CST) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 2:00 AM South Korea (KST) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 3:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 3:00 AM Japan (JST) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 3:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 3:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 4:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 4:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) – Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 6:00 AM

– Sunday, June 8, 2025 – 6:00 AM Mexico City (CST) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 1:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 1:00 PM Chicago (CDT) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 1:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 1:00 PM Los Angeles (PDT) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 11:00 AM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 11:00 AM Denver (MDT) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 12:00 PM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 12:00 PM Alaska (AKDT) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 10:00 AM

– Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 10:00 AM Hawaii (HST) – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 8:00 AM

