Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event: Where to watch, timing, and more

A much-awaited Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event is on its way, and players are excited to dive into the game mode with the chart-topping On My Way star. The unique in-game event will offer players the chance to engage in a special gameplay experience where they can dance and jam to some of Carpenter's popular hits, such as Bed Chem and Espresso.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event.

How to participate in the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event

Join the 'Dance With Sabrina' experience to participate in the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event (Image via Epic Games)

Players can participate in the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event by heading over to the Discover tab and looking for the 'Dance With Sabrina' experience in the By Epic row.

Simply select and load that experience to join the Sabrina Carpenter Event and experience the unique gameplay where players will have to dance and match the beats to some of the singer's most popular titles. Players will get the option to join as a dancer, and the one with the most hearts will get upgraded as the dance leader, special effects pro, or video artist.

Each of these roles will require players to match beats with the song and hit the right notes. Dance leaders will use their Emotes to lead Sabrina’s backup dancers while the special effects pro must fire off visual effects to match the songs and the settings. Meanwhile, the video artist will get to choose the backdrop for the show, customizing how the event looks for everyone watching.

When is the Sabrina Carpenter Event taking place?

Players will be able to dive into the 'Dance With Sabrina' Jam stage takeover any time between May 30 at 3 pm ET and June 16 at 11:59 pm ET. There are no fixed timeslots to enjoy the event, and gamers can jump into the experience whenever they want.

Similar to UEFN experiences and custom maps, players will be able to dive into the event between the dates mentioned above. The event will be available till the end of Fortnite Festival Season 8 on June 16, 2025.

