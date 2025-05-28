Fortnite players discover new hilarious way to break Darth Vader AI

The Fortnite Galactic Battle season has recently introduced a highly advanced Darth Vader AI in the game, voiced by James Earl Jones himself. The new AI companion has quickly become the center of hilarious chaos on social media, thanks to some controversial responses and unexplainable bugs. Unlike typical NPCs, this version of Vader can carry on full conversations with players which could be super fun while exploring the Fortnite map.
However, things went a bit too far when some players managed to completely break Darth Vader’s voice lines. Here’s what happened and how to avoid it if you want to keep your ears safe.
Players break Darth Vader AI's voice in Fortnite by tricking him into looping voice lines
The post was shared by @ehebai on X and has gained over a million views and 40,000 likes in a few days. The user explained how their friend completely broke Darth Vader AI and attached a video that showcases an exceptionally loud voice of Darth Vader that made the rest of the in-game sounds very difficult to hear.
When another user asked in the comments about how to imitate this bug, the original poster said that their friends simply asked Darth Vader to keep making the sound of vowels louder and louder for the whole match to get the Victory Royale. This likely confused the AI model and broke the whole game.
While imitating this could be harmful to your ears, it's funny at the same time. If you tried the same bug and now wondering how to get rid of it, you can turn off the AI voice interaction by following these steps:
- Go to the main menu and find Parental Controls.
- Navigate to AI features and turn it off.
- Exit the game and queue again (the game might require a restart in some cases).
That’s everything you need to know about this wild Darth Vader AI glitch. For those who are new to the game and wondering how the recruit Darth Vader in the first place, all you have to do is defeat the Darth Vader boss at Samurai's Solitude and then interact with the downed NPC to hire him.
