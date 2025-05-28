Fortnite players discover new hilarious way to break Darth Vader AI

The Fortnite Galactic Battle season has recently introduced a highly advanced Darth Vader AI in the game, voiced by James Earl Jones himself. The new AI companion has quickly become the center of hilarious chaos on social media, thanks to some controversial responses and unexplainable bugs. Unlike typical NPCs, this version of Vader can carry on full conversations with players which could be super fun while exploring the Fortnite map.

Ad

However, things went a bit too far when some players managed to completely break Darth Vader’s voice lines. Here’s what happened and how to avoid it if you want to keep your ears safe.

Players break Darth Vader AI's voice in Fortnite by tricking him into looping voice lines

The post was shared by @ehebai on X and has gained over a million views and 40,000 likes in a few days. The user explained how their friend completely broke Darth Vader AI and attached a video that showcases an exceptionally loud voice of Darth Vader that made the rest of the in-game sounds very difficult to hear.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Expand Tweet

Ad

When another user asked in the comments about how to imitate this bug, the original poster said that their friends simply asked Darth Vader to keep making the sound of vowels louder and louder for the whole match to get the Victory Royale. This likely confused the AI model and broke the whole game.

While imitating this could be harmful to your ears, it's funny at the same time. If you tried the same bug and now wondering how to get rid of it, you can turn off the AI voice interaction by following these steps:

Ad

Go to the main menu and find Parental Controls .

. Navigate to AI features and turn it off.

and turn it off. Exit the game and queue again (the game might require a restart in some cases).

That’s everything you need to know about this wild Darth Vader AI glitch. For those who are new to the game and wondering how the recruit Darth Vader in the first place, all you have to do is defeat the Darth Vader boss at Samurai's Solitude and then interact with the downed NPC to hire him.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More